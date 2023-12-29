Poll Result: Shrenu Parikh-Akshay Mhatre's nuptial ceremony voted as most favorite TV celebrity wedding of 2023

Pinkvilla recently held a survey on the weddings of TV celebrities in 2023. We invited fans to participate and vote for their most beloved TV celebrity wedding of the year. The survey included eight celebrity weddings, and we now have a clear winner with approximately 60% of the votes!

Drum rolls, please! Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre's wedding is the most favorite TV celebrity wedding of the year.

Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre won the poll with a huge margin

Ishqbaaaz actress Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre emerged as the clear winners of the poll with a whopping 60% of the votes. They left behind other celebrity weddings like Dalljiet Kaur-Nikhil Patel (20%), Krishna Mukherjee-Chirag Batliwala (10%), Vrushika Mehta-Saurabh Ghedia (5%), and Riya Kishanchandani-Mudassar Khan (5%). The remaining couples, including Mukti Mohan-Kunal Thakur, Sachin Shroff-Chandni, and Sreejita De-Michael Blohm Pape, unfortunately, didn't receive any votes.

Have a look at the poll result wherein Shrenu Parikh -Akshay Mhatre won

More about Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre's wedding

Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre got married on 21st December 2023. Their wedding festivities began in Vadodara. Before heading to the bride's hometown, Shrenu had a mehendi function wherein she rocked a green outfit with floral jewelry.

In Vadodara, the family hosted a dinner and celebrated the union of the love birds wherein Shrenu also sang the popular song Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaaye for her husband. The wedding festivities continued with a rocking haldi ceremony.

The bride and groom wore unconventional neon green colors for their haldi ceremony. Shrenu and Akshay made a grand entry into the function on a yellow scooter. The duo looked immersed in love.

The Haldi ceremony was followed by an engagement party and a sangeet ceremony. The couple danced on the romantic number Mere Naam Tu along with other entertaining songs. Parikh's friends Surbhi Chandna, Mansi Srivastava, and Neha Laxmi Iyer also performed in the function along with their partners.

The functions concluded with the couple hosting a reception in Mumbai for industry friends. The event was attended by actors like Namish Taneja, Zaan Khan, Nakuul Mehta, and Ishita Ganguly among others.

