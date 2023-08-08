Pooja Bhatt's Net Worth 2023- A look at Bigg Boss OTT 2‘s highest-paid contestant’s fortune
Pooja Bhatt is currently locked inside the Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. Let’s take a look at the net worth of the Bollywood actress.
Pooja Bhatt is a renowned name in the Bollywood film industry, celebrated not only for her exceptional acting skills but also for her versatility as a filmmaker, producer, and entrepreneur. Currently, she has hogged the limelight for her stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2. One of the strongest contenders in the show, Pooja Bhatt is one of the six contestants currently locked inside the house.
Pooja Bhatt’s Net Worth
Pooja Bhatt’s participation in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show has created a lot of buzz since the beginning. Initially, she was supposed to join the panel, however, she surprised everyone by joining as a contestant. One of the highest-paid contestants of the season is a senior Bollywood actress. She has accumulated a staggering net worth of INR 47 crores. Let’s take a closer look at her wealth.
Pooja Bhatt’s biography
Real Name/ Full Name: Pooja Bhatt
Nick Name/ Celebrated Name: Bhoot Bhatt
Birth Place: Mumbai, Maharashtra
Date of Birth: 24 October 1972
Age: 51
Height: 5ft 2 inches
Weight: 68kg approx
Eye Colour: Brown
Hair Colour: Black
Parents’ Names: Mahesh Bhatt and Kiran Bhatt
Siblings: Rahul Bhatt, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt
School: A F Petit Girls High School
College: Not Known
Religion: Hinduism
Nationality: Indian
Gender: Female
Sexuality: Straight
Marital Status: Separated
Zodiac Sign: Pisces
Spouse’s Name: Manish Makhija
Kids: None
Profession: Actress, Producer, Director, Reality show contestant
Net Worth: INR 47 Crores
Pooja Bhatt’s early life
Born on February 24, 1972, Pooja is the daughter of the acclaimed filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and Kiran Bhatt. Kiran Bhatt aka Lorraine Bright married Mahesh Bhatt in 1970. They have two children, Pooja Bhatt and Rahul Bhatt. In 1986, Mahesh Bhatt married Soni Razdan with whom he has two daughters Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt.
Initially, Pooja Bhatt had a bitter relationship with Soni Razdan, but with time, she shared that she came to terms with her feelings and bonded with her. The Sadak actress is close to Alia and has often been seen supporting her in her professional as well as personal endeavors.
Pooja Bhatt's career
Pooja's illustrious career in the entertainment world has spanned over several decades, making her a well-established and respected personality in the industry. Her journey in Bollywood began at a young age when she made her acting debut in the critically acclaimed film Daddy in 1989, which was directed by her father. Her performance in the movie garnered praise from both audiences and critics alike, establishing her as a promising talent. Since then, she went on to appear in a series of successful films, including Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Sadak, Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee, and many more.
However, Pooja Bhatt's artistic pursuits didn't stop at acting. In the mid-1990s, she transitioned into producing and directing films under the banner of her very own production company Pooja Bhatt Productions. As a filmmaker, she displayed her creative prowess in movies like Tamanna, Dushman, and Jism.
Pooja Bhatt’s source of income
The Sadak 2 actress leads a lavish lifestyle and she has multiple sources of income to support it. Primary sources of income include her acting, production ventures, and brand endorsements. Reports suggest that she is presently earning around INR 3 lakhs from Bigg Boss OTT 2. This makes her the highest-paid contestant.
Pooja Bhatt’s marriage with Manish Makhija
In 2003, Pooja Bhatt tied the knot with Manish Makhija, a restaurant owner and video jockey. The pair enjoyed 11 years of marital bliss, before parting ways in 2014. Since then Pooja has been living a single, happy life. Before her marriage with Manish Makhija, there were several link-up rumors of the actress with three Bollywood actors; Ranvir Shorey, Sohail Khan, and Bobby Deol.
Pooja Bhatt’s luxury cars
One of the most popular 90s actresses, Pooja Bhatt is known to have a penchant for swanky cars. Some of her luxury rides include-
- Audi Q7 worth INR 1 crore
- Toyota Fortuner worth INR 40 lakhs
