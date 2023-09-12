Pratigya fame Pooja Gor is set to make her comeback on small screen: TV is my home

Pooja Gor is having a great career these days. However, she rose to popularity after she played the role of Pratigya in her popular show Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya. The actress who rose to fame with her show recently came back on screen with season 2 of the show. The actress is also seen in the Netflix series Guns and Gulaabs. She is all set for another TV show which she didn't disclose but called TV her home.

In a conversation with E-Times, Pooja Gor spoke about her ventures, and her Guns and Gulaabs co-star, Dulquer Salmaan. She also shared her experience about trying out web series.

Pooja Gor gets candid about her journey

Pooja is currently seen in Netflix's Guns and Gulaabs shared her beautiful experience on the sets. Upon asking how was her transition from daily soaps to OTT, she said, "I have spent considerable time in the TV industry to realize that as an actor, your job is to do complete justice to your part and leave the rest to the Almighty. OTT doesn’t have a TRP mechanism as such, since the entire series comes out in one go, the success or failure is cast in stone, while with TV, the ratings come every week, and the makers get an opportunity to alter the track on the go to suit the taste of the audience."

She also said how TV and OTT changed the perception of storytelling and some hard-hitting themes can be easily delivered on OTT. Talking about her experience working alongside Dulqueer Salman she said that the actor is a complete gentleman and is a hard-working actor.

She mentioned that preparing for her character Madhu in the OTT series involved excitement, especially due to the 90s costumes and dialogues, making it an easy process for the actress.

Pooja Gor's upcoming projects

During her interview, Pooja also said that she will soon be venturing into a series helmed by Abhinav Sinha's Flight into Fear and is going to make her debut in a Gujarati movie alongside Siddharth Randeria. "I owe a big part of my success to TV. It is home," she said.

