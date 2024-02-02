Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The entertainment industry received heartbreaking news today (February 2) of model-actress Poonam Pandey's demise. An official statement from her team was released on her Instagram handle informing her about her passing away. As per the note, the actress succumbed to cervical cancer and reportedly took her last breath on Thursday (January 1). This news has left fans and the entertainment fraternity in a state of shock and disbelief.

Karan and Munawar express shock about Poonam Pandey's demise:

Actor Karan Kundrra and Munawar Faruqui also expressed their disbelief over the shocking demise of the actress. Taking to their respective social media handles, Karan and Munawar tweeted about Poonam's demise and expressed their shock over her sudden death. Karan wrote, "Can’t believe that we have lost Poonam! I was in a shock and disbelief for the longest time.. gone too soon Om Shanti I hope her family and loved ones are going to be ok :(."

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui, who was also a part of Lock Upp along with Poonam Pandey, expressed his grief over the model's demise and called her 'great human being.' Munawar wrote, "Shocking! can’t process the news Poonam was great human being. Sad. RIP."

Take a look at Karan and Munawar's tweet here-

Advertisement

Prince Narula also offered his condolences and tweeted, "@iPoonampandey can't believe She was such a pure soul #RIPPoonamPandey #gonetoosoon."

Take a look at Prince Narula's tweet here-

Apart from Karan, Prince and Munawar, several celebrities like Pooja Bhatt, Rajiv Adatia, Aly Goni, Shardul Pandit and many others expressed grief over Poonam's demise.

Poonam's close friend Shivam talks about her demise:

While exclusively talking to Pinkvilla, Poonam's close friend Shivam Sharma called this sad news 'unbelievable'. He shared, "It is quite unbelievable because the reason for death is cancer. Haven't heard of someone passing away because of cancer. There were no symptoms, and she never mentioned it. A common friend informed me that her mortal remains are in Pune, while her family is in Kanpur. I don't know how her family will plan the last rites. I want to send a lot of strength to her family.

About Poonam Pandey's professional life:

On the professional front, Poonam Pandey worked in several Television shows and films in her career and gained a massive fan following. The actress did non-fictional shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Lock Upp. Apart from TV, she made her debut in Bollywood with the 2013 film Nasha. Besides this, she was part of a few Bhojpuri and Telugu films.

ALSO READ: Remembering Poonam Pandey: 5 videos of her that prove she was all about self love