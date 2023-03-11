Prachee Shah Paandya REVEALS she is ready to work in TV again; Says 'It has given me an identity...'

Prachee Shah Paandya is one of the most popular actresses of the showbiz world owing to her good looks and acting skills. She has been a part of numerous TV shows and films. Besides this, she is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as she keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. Recently, in an interview the actress opened up about her journey of shifting from TV to films and also said that she is looking forward for more OTT roles.

Prachee Shah Paandya talks about her journey

In an interview with The Indian Express, Prachee said that ‘It has been a long, long journey. I started in TV when I was just 19 years, post which I shifted to films. There wasn’t any digital medium then and thus the switch was a different one, with many ups and downs. I have worked on some very successful commercial films like ABCD 2, Judwaa 2 and Mulk. I got to work with actors like Rishi Kapoor. I am just happy that I got to do these varied roles and now with OTT coming in, I am waiting to grab some good offers. Today, most of my films are on OTT and it makes you realise how huge its reach is. Of course, seeing yourself on the big screen is overwhelming but it’s also a wonderful feeling when people around the world tell me they have watched my films.’

Talking about the television producers still calling her for work, the actress said ‘They do, but the calls have reduced a bit. Honestly, we need to understand that the reach of television is phenomenal. And now that it’s competing with OTT and films, the content needs to be updated. But I have never looked down on the medium. It has given me an identity. I am all geared up and waiting for the right offers.’

About Prachee Shah Paandya

Prachee has been a part of several television shows including Swabhiman and films like ABCD 2, Mulk and more. Recently, she was a part of Chhatriwali starring Rakul Preet Singh, Sumeet Vyas and Riva Arora.

