Tejasswi Prakash stuns in a peach short dress and fans are obsessed; Take a look

Actress Tejasswi Prakash has won over everyone’s hearts with her performance in Ekta Kapoor’s fictional show ‘Naagin 6’. The actress has recently won the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and made headlines everywhere. Besides her powerful acting skills and cute looks, Tejasswi is known for making heads turn with her choice of outfits. She actively takes to her Instagram account to share some jaw-dropping photos from different shoots and keeps her fans updated with her sartorial choices. Recently, she was spotted in a cute peach micro mini dress leaving a restaurant with a friend by her side.

Tejasswi opted for a fitted peach cocktail dress that made her look cute as a button. The dress is layered on the bottom. She completed her look with minimal makeup, left her hair open, and was glowing naturally. From the video, fans can get a glimpse of her walking to the car. The comment section is full of compliments from fans who compared her with barbie. Take a look at the video here and see for yourself how stunning the actress looks.