Tejasswi Prakash stuns in a peach short dress and fans are obsessed; Take a look
Tejasswi Prakash was snapped all dolled up in a cute peach dress. Fans called her a barbie doll.
Actress Tejasswi Prakash has won over everyone’s hearts with her performance in Ekta Kapoor’s fictional show ‘Naagin 6’. The actress has recently won the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and made headlines everywhere. Besides her powerful acting skills and cute looks, Tejasswi is known for making heads turn with her choice of outfits. She actively takes to her Instagram account to share some jaw-dropping photos from different shoots and keeps her fans updated with her sartorial choices. Recently, she was spotted in a cute peach micro mini dress leaving a restaurant with a friend by her side.
Tejasswi opted for a fitted peach cocktail dress that made her look cute as a button. The dress is layered on the bottom. She completed her look with minimal makeup, left her hair open, and was glowing naturally. From the video, fans can get a glimpse of her walking to the car. The comment section is full of compliments from fans who compared her with barbie. Take a look at the video here and see for yourself how stunning the actress looks.
Tejaswi in a peach dress:
One fan commented, “Absolutely stunning”, while another wrote, “Pretty like a doll”. Other fans commented, “picture perfect Teju”, and “you look absolutely adorable.” Some fans also commented how Tejasswi looks flawless in almost all outfits that she dons.
About Tejasswi Prakash
On the personal front, Tejasswi is known to be dating actor Karan Kundrra. The two met each other on the set of Ladies vs Gentlemen. Currently, they are one of the most loved couples in the telly world and the two often take to Instagram to share their love for each other.
On the professional front, Tejasswi participated in many popular TV shows that carved her acting career. She also participated, in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, and Bigg Boss 15, among others. Tejasswi was the winner of BB15 and since then, the actress has received immense love and fame.
