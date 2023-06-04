Pranali Rathod drops BTS VIDEO from the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; Can you guess what's cooking?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi, has been one of the longest-running and most successful shows airing on Television screens. This show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in lead roles. The duo essays the role of Abhimanyu and Akshara, respectively, and are fondly addressed as AbhiRa by their ardent fans. Speaking of the lead actress, Pranali Rathod has become a household name since she joined Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Her acting chops and cute looks are loved by the viewers. Not only she added freshness to the show but won the hearts of the viewers with the portrayal of Akshara.

Pranali Rathod's new VIDEO:

A few hours ago, Pranali Rathod took to her social media handle and shared a BTS video from the sets of her show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In this clip, we see the actress dancing to the beats of Shiva Tandav Stotram. As soon as this video was up on the internet, it went viral within the blink of an eye. Fans and friends flooded the post's comment section and praised the actress. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ayesha Singh also commented on Pranali's post and wrote, "You are Awesome Girl (heart emoticon)."

Watch the video here-

For the uninformed, the actress recently became a proud owner of a swanky car. She had shared a picture of the car with her fans on social media. Speaking about her personal life, Pranali is often linked to her Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Harshad Chopda, However, the actors have often denied these rumors.

About Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Along with Pranali Rathod, the show also stars Harshad Chopda, Karishma Sawant, and Jay Soni in pivotal roles. Produced by Rajan Shahi, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai airs on Star Plus at 9.30 pm from Monday to Sunday.

