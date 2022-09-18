Pratik Sehajpal recalls picking up the briefcase on Bigg Boss OTT finale: 'This day last year'

Pratik Sehajpal is amongst the most popular celebrities in the showbiz world and rose to fame after his stint in Bigg Boss OTT. Hosted by Karan Johar, it streamed online on Voot and Pratik was one of the finalists on the show along with Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, and Divya Agarwal. In the finale episode of Bigg Boss OTT, host Karan Johar presented the contestants with an offer where one could pick the briefcase and exit the show. Pratik took the plunge and chose to pick the briefcase and leave. Fortunately, Pratik's luck struck and this choice offered him an opportunity to enter directly in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 15 house.

Today, Pratik Sehajpal took to his Twitter handle and recalled his journey of Bigg Boss OTT as the finale episode of the show completes one year. He wrote, "OTT FINALE THIS DAY LAST YEAR Update: picked up the briefcase". Fans in the comment section of this tweet have hailed Pratik that he took the decision on the show. One fan wrote, "Best decision everrr!" while another fan wrote, "Your best decision for us ...for u also ... From then u r only growing and growing ... Keep it up .. we r super proud of you".