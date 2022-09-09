Pratik Sehajpal says 'I've always been here at the top' days after Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 elimination

Pratik Sehajpal rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss OTT which was hosted by Karan Johar and he was one of the finalists of the show. Being the finalist, he walked out of the show with a briefcase of money and got direct entry into Bigg Boss 15. Pratik was once again seen on the television screens in the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The reality show is being hosted by blockbuster filmmaker Rohit Shetty. In this show, Pratik received an amazing response after his first stunt, and his bonding with other contestants has also been appreciated by his fans. The actor was eliminated from the show in previous episodes. There are rumours about the actor joining the cast of the popular show Naagin 6.

Pratik Sehajal who was seen in Bigg Boss 15, had shared a post on social media, where he looks dapper in a bomber jacket, and in another look, he sported a casual grey blazer with sunglasses. He shared in the captions, “Wont say I'm back cuz I've always been here at the top.”