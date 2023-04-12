Pratyush Banerjee's ex-boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh makes SHOCKING revelations about former's death; Says THIS

Content Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

Pratyusha Banerjee was among the most loved and talented actresses in the entertainment industry who rose to fame with her stint in the popular daily soap Balika Vadhu in 2010. However, in a shocking turn of events, Pratyusha left her fans, friends, and the industry in deep shock when she was found dead in her house. On April 1, 2016, she committed suicide and was found hanging at her flat in Bangur Nagar, Goregaon. The actress was in a relationship with actor Rahul Raj Singh, who was accused by many for Praytusha's suicide, and a case was registered against him. Later, the Bombay High Court granted anticipatory bail to him three months later.

Rahul Raj Singh talks about Pratyusha's demise:

Now, after several years of the incident, Rahul Raj Singh is all set to make a comeback in the industry with his new album 'Beparwah 2.' Recently, in a conversation with Aaj Tak, Rahul Raj Singh revealed how Pratyusha's death had a tremendous impact on him and that it took him a long time to heal. He stated how his personal and professional lives had been completely wrecked by his inability to find work. Later, speaking about the late actress's death, Rahul revealed how he was unconscious for two or three days when the accident happened. He even took medicines and injections to sleep.

Talking about the accusations raised against him, Rahul stated, "How am I to blame for someone's passing?" He further shared that he spent the previous evening with Pratyusha before she took the drastic step on April 1. Rahul made some shocking revelations and said that Pratyusha was concerned about her parent's debt. He added that even though he did not provoke her he doesn't think that Pratyusha died by suicide. Giving a reason for this statement, Rahul revealed that Pratyusha 'made videos of herself hanging to frighten him', and she often used to do it.

Speaking about Pratyusha's demise, even though she died more than six years ago her shocking death by suicide is still hard to accept for many family, co-stars, friends, and fans. Pratyusha also did several other shows such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, Bigg Boss 7, Hum Hain Na, and Sasural Simar Ka among others.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.

