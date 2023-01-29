Pratyusha Banerjee's ex Rahul Raj Singh and wifey Saloni Sharma welcome baby girl

Actor Rahul Raj Singh and his wife Saloni Sharma became parents to a baby girl on January 26. For the unversed, the couple tied the knot in 2018. The Mata Ki Chowki actor has been in the news for the tragic death of his girlfriend, actress Pratyusha Banerjee of Balika Vadhu fame, who died by suicide in April 2016. Recently in an interview, Rahul shared the happy news and also revealed the little one’s name.

In an interview with Times of India, Rahul said ‘We feel blessed and on top of the world. Our daughter is very cute. We have named her Shivanya. As devotees of Lord Shiva, it was natural to finalise a name, which has a connection with Him. Shivanya means the one who is limitless and inexhaustible.’ He further added that ‘Our daughter was born on an auspicious day...it has a lot of significance. First, being Republic Day and secondly, it coincided with Saraswati puja.’ Taking to his Instagram handle, Rahul also shared the news with his fans and wrote ‘And here she comes.. my daughter my friend, her name is SHIVANYA .Born on 26th January 2023 . Need everyone's love and blessings ..’

Rahul talked about embracing fatherhood

When asked about being prepared to handle fatherhood, Rahul was quoted saying ‘A father is his child’s first best friend. So, I look forward to my baby becoming my best buddy. I am aware that there are sleepless nights ahead and a lot of daddy duties. I will seek tips and help from my father.’

In a previous interview, Rahul talked about how a good news has finally come his way after so many hardships. ‘Every human being goes through a bad phase in life. I, too, went through a rough patch and I am glad that I have emerged stronger. As I said, this is indeed a divine piece of news for us and naturally, we are overjoyed. I feel the arrival of this baby will bring a lot of other good news in our lives. I want to get back to acting as well. It’s been six years since I heard the words —‘lights, camera, action’ — and now it seems like soon I may get to hear those words again, and then life will have come full circle for me’, he said.