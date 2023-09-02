Pratyusha Banerjee's father on Rahul Raj Singh's discharge plea rejection: 'A lot is yet to be revealed...'

Content Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

Pratyusha Banerjee, a cherished actress in the television industry, tragically passed away in 2016 by suicide, sending shockwaves across the nation. Her untimely death at the age of 24 deeply affected the entire country. Her boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh was booked in abutment to the suicide case of Pratyusha. Following his arrest, Rahul Raj Singh was granted anticipatory bail by the Bombay High Court three months later. Now, in a recent update on the case, the session court has declined Rahul's request to be discharged from the charges related to Pratyusha's death.

Court rejects Rahul Raj Singh's discharge plea

As reported by India Today, the court not only dismissed Rahul Raj Singh's application but also issued a significant statement regarding the "physical, emotional, and financial harassment and exploitation" by Rahul landed the deceased in depression. The court emphasized that Rahul's failure to take any measures to alleviate her suffering would indisputably implicate him in abetting the suicide of Pratyusha Banerjee. This decision has brought relief to Prtayusha's parents who are now hoping to get justice for their daughter and looking forward to the next hearing.

Pratyusha's father reacts to court's decision to reject Rahul's plea

While talking to Aaj Tak, Pratyusha Banerjee's father expressed his concern with the system and mentioned how it took 8 years for the case to start. He shared how they were already claiming that Pratyusha's death was not suicide but murder. He said, "Now all the things will come out one by one and in front of everyone. The court does not belong to anyone. Every truth will come out.”

Further, he continued, “My wife and I know what we have faced in these eight years. This has become the only aim of our life. We were made the villains. Fake media trial was conducted, and things were twisted so much that we were made the villains. Due to this, the confidence is lost. Our hopes were also shattered. However, the verdict in the trial has given rise to a belief that gradually it will be proved that it was that boy who killed my daughter."

Pratyusha's father said he's lost everything and his sole focus now is fighting for his late daughter's rights. He shared the deep pain of losing his only child and the money he invested in the case. He explained that he can't give up and only seeks justice. He revealed, "A lot is yet to be revealed. Now a lot of truth is about to come out. My daughter and my family were fools who fell for his tricks. I don’t want any parent to go through my pain. The next hearing is in November.”

About Pratyusha Banerjee's demise:

Pratyusha Banerjee rose to fame with her stint in the popular daily soap Balika Vadhu in 2010. However, in a shocking turn of events, Pratyusha left her fans, friends, and the industry in deep shock when she was found dead in her house. She was only 24 years old when she committed suicide at her flat in Bangur Nagar, Goregaon on April 1, 2016. Her death shocked everyone, including her family, co-stars, friends, and fans. Though no suicide note was found, her boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh was accused of abetting this tragic step. Many claimed that her tumultuous relationship was the reason behind her suicide.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.

ALSO READ: Pratyusha Banerjee's ex-boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh makes SHOCKING revelations about former's death; Says THIS