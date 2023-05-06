Pregnant Dipika Kakar hits gym to keep her fitness in check in third trimester

Mom-to-be Dipika Kakar needs no introduction! This popular actress has been a part of the entertainment industry for a long time and has carved a niche for herself. Though she has been away from the screens for a while now, the actress has hooked the audiences to her social media handles and vlogs. She shares every update regarding her personal and professional life with their fans. Fans too are often curious to know about Dipika's whereabouts and shower immense love on her. Dipika and her husband Shoaib Ibrahim are all set to embrace parenthood soon and the couple often shares how they are enjoying the pregnancy phase.

Dipika hits the gym

Dipika regularly shares every detail of her pregnancy journey with her fans. From treating them to glimpses of her date with Shoaib to getting pampered by family, it is evident that Dipika is enjoying the most of this new phase. A few days back, Dipika shared her pregnancy diet and workout routine. She does some basic stretches at the gym and in her vlog, she shared that she does exercises like arm circles, butterfly pose, neck circles, and stretching the legs with a resistance band. Recently, she posted a photo on her Instagram story that shows the actress at the gym. She is seen taking a selfie in the mirror posing in activewear. She wore black tights and a loose-fitted long tee shirt.

Take a sneak peek into Dipika's fitness game here:

Dipika Kakar's personal life

Dipika Kakar fell in love with Shoaib Ibrahim during their stint in the hit daily soap Sasural Simar Ka. Dipika essayed the role of Simar whereas Shoaib played Prem. Soon friendship bloomed in love and the couple decided to spend their lives together. The lovebirds then tied the knot on February 22, 2018, in Bhopal. Dipika and Shoaib have been the audience's favourite couple, and the couple too adores their fans. The duo announced the news of their pregnancy by sharing pictures on their social media handle wherein they were seen wearing mom-to-be and dad-to-be white caps.

