Pregnant Rubina Dilaik schools people for bursting crackers and causing air pollution; slams trolls'

The festival of Diwali is celebrated with great enthusiasm across the nation and the atmosphere is lit up with diyas and Diwali fervor. Along with this, the noise of firecrackers is all around us which has been causing serious harm to Mother Nature and human beings. Raising her voice against the increasing air pollution and noise pollution, mom-to-be Rubina Dilaik called out people for bursting crackers in the name of celebrating Diwali.

Rubina Dilaik calls out people who are bursting crackers after Diwali

A few hours ago, Rubina Dilaik took to her Twitter (now X) account and expressed her anger over people for bursting crackers and causing harm to everyone. The Bigg Boss 14 fame wrote, "To whomsoever it may Concern! Diwali is OVER, Stop bursting crackers ….. since 10th November, non stop crackers are being burnt till 3am in the morning……. ENOUGH NOW…. Air pollution toh hai hi …. Noise pollution is killing our sleeps ….."

After this tweet, the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 fame received hateful comments from trolls' who called Rubina 'anti-Hindu' and even suggested she delete her tweet. A user commented on Rubina's post on Instagram and wrote, "Delete your Anit Hindu propaganda tweet asap..Stop giving Gyan on Hindu Festivals."

Replying to this comment, Rubina slammed the person and tweeted, "Don’t come and comment on my Instagram….. its NOT GYAN , Mr. Intelligently Dumb Vipul Shrisath! Aapse se zyaada hum tyohaar manaatein hain, par doosron ko takleef dekar nahi …."

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame again shared a tweet where she called out all the trolls who are attacking her for her tweet. She wrote, "Diwali, is a festival of lights , celebration of Shree Ram returning to Ayodhya !Well, Ramayan mein bursting crackers for 10days was never mentioned , So all you Pseudo Hindu propaganda agents , Go and find someone ELSE to highlight your paid accounts and fake ids! Dare NoT."

Taking a stand for his wife Rubina and slamming trolls for calling her 'anti-Hindu', Abhinav Shukla extended his support on social media. He tweeted, "I want the THA(Twitter Hindutva Activists) to prove their worth! Lets get on ground & start cleaning our Hindu Places of worship! I do it for my religion but never mention! You mention religion all the time lets see what all u can do! Submit reports by end of week! Lago Kaam par."

Speaking about their personal lives, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are currently living the most amazing phase of their lives. The couple is all set to embrace parenthood for the first time.

