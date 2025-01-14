Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary celebrate FIRST Lohri with their daughter amid negative rumors about their marriage; see PICS

Celebrity couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are one of the most loved pairs in the telly industry. However, a few days ago, speculations about their troubled married life were rife after they indirectly blamed each other for lying in their vlogs. But now, the duo has shut down trolls by sharing a picture together with their daughter, Ikleen. Since their little munchkin was born in October 2024, this was her first Lohri.

As we celebrate the auspicious festival of Lohri, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary also marked the occasion by sharing beautiful family pictures on their social media handles. Yuvika looked gorgeous in a yellow-and-red-hued traditional outfit, while Prince sported a white kurta with black bottoms. However, their little doll stole the limelight.

The couple has hidden Ikleen's face, but it can be seen that their daughter is dressed in an ethnic yellow-and-red suit. Their candid pictures celebrating Lohri together are indeed heartwarming. Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince are all smiles as they celebrate this festival as a family. Sharing the post, Prince wrote, "Humari first Lohri (heart emoticons) family."

Take a look at Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary's PICS here-

After this post was shared, fans, friends and well wishers showered their immense love on this family. Kishwer Merchant wrote, "Beautiful (heart emoticons)," whereas Gautam Gulati, Karan Kundrra, Shiv Thakare, Aly Goni and more liked this post. A fan wrote, "Nazar na lage touchwood," another fan commented, "Keep everything away from social media and stay happy."

For those who are unaware, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have recently been in the headlines due to speculations about their troubled married life. The controversy began when Prince, in one of his vlogs, claimed that he and his family were unaware of Yuvika's delivery date. Later, the actress shared a vlog clarifying that Prince was, in fact, aware of the delivery date. Following this, Prince put up a post indirectly hitting back at her vlog, and without taking names, he referred to Yuvika as a "liar."

