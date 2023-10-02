Prior to Bigg Boss 17, revisit Paras Chhabra's sacrifice and ex- girlfriend Akanksha Puri's reaction

It is that time of the year! Bigg Boss frenzy is all set to begin as Bigg Boss 17 is all set to hit the television screens. The controversial reality show only promises entertainment to the fullest. The makers have put in a lot of thought and effort to make the show more interesting and intriguing. Host Salman Khan already shot for the promo of the show and the promos give away many exciting details about the upcoming episodes of the show. The show is set to have a couples versus singles theme. As per the promos, the rules and regulations this time will be different for all the contestants, and Bigg Boss might take sides with some contestants and even favor others. It has also been reported that the couples in the show might get luxuries while the singles will be deprived of the same.

Revisit Paras Chhabra's sacrifice from Bigg Boss 13

The makers are promoting Bigg Boss 17 giving references from the previous seasons of the show. Bigg Boss 17 will revolve around the usage of Dil, Dimaag, and Dum. The makers put up a clip of Bigg Boss 13 wherein Paras Chhabra was seen sacrificing his ultra-expensive shoes for friend Shehnaaz Gill's captaincy. Paras thought twice before doing the same but took the decision for his friend. He spoiled his expensive shoes by dipping them in blue and red colors. Shehnaaz was seen being quite moved by the gesture while other contestants were also surprised with Paras's move.

Paras's then-girlfriend Akanksha Puri's reaction to his sacrifice

Paras Chhabra's then-girlfriend Akanksha Puri reacted strongly to his gesture of sacrificing his shoes. She sent him expensive Balenciaga shoes which are reported to be costing Rs 70K as a gift to him. However, the incident created a lot of stir and controversy.

Bigg Boss 17 speculated contestants

By far many names of the celebrities entering the controversial Bigg Boss 17 house have been doing the rounds. The list includes the names of actors like Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Karan Sehmbi, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, and Abhishek Kumar, among others.



ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill advises a Sa Re Ga Ma Pa singer to 'move on' and 'take therapy'; here's why