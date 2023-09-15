‘Priorities changed from her side and not mine’: Falaq Naazz opens up about rift with Dipika Kakar

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 sensation, Falaq Naazz, has been making headlines for a while now. The actress, who has graced several television shows over the years, boasts a significant presence in the industry. During her time on the TV serial Sasural Simar Ka, where she portrayed the character of Jhanvi, she developed a close bond with Dipika Kakar. However, over time, the friendship between the two close friends began to fray. Recently, Falaq Naazz opened up about the real reason behind her falling out with Dipika and the circumstances that led to their friendship going sour.

Falaq Naazz opens up about the rift with Dipika Kakar:

Despite being best friends with a strong bond, Falaq Naazz and Dipika Kakar found their friendship tested by time. In a recent interview with Etimes, Falaq Naazz candidly discussed the genuine reasons behind the strain that affected their once-close friendship. Talking about it, Naazz said, “Life mein Kabhi Kabhi aisa ho jaata hai jab aap kisi ke saath acchi dosti mein rehne ke bawajood saalon baad bhi alag ho sakte ho. And there are times when you can feel a connection with someone within a few hours. These bonds, connections are decided by the universe and are very deep.”

Falaq Naazz with her brother Sheezan Khan, Take a look:

Naazz further commented about how she can’t tolerate being someone’s second option. She said, “There are times in life when people’s priorities change, and I can’t be someone’s second option. Ke jab koi free ho Tabhi baat karega Mujhse… I’m asking that you speak to me daily. But when I’m in trouble, at least stand with me, show your support.”

Falaq Naazz and her family faced an incredibly challenging period this year when her brother, Sheezan Khan, was arrested in connection with the Tunisha Sharma suicide case. Falaq opened up that during this trying time Dipika Kakar, her best friend, never reached out to her or offered support. She said, “When you are in trouble even your enemies ask you if you need any help. When you have made relations, you start expecting from people, but after this incident, I’ve stopped keeping expectations from people because kuch logon ne Woh todi hain.”

She added, “These situations have made me practical in life and it is completely fine. God bless them. I’ve spent some beautiful moments with her and Dil ka rishta tha, toh koi baat nahi. Aap apni zindagi mein khush raho, we are happy in our life.”

Falaq Naazz went on to reveal how her friendship with Dipika Kakar gradually crumbled. She said, “Our relationship started to fall apart slowly, it did not happen overnight. Priorities changed from her side and not mine. Meri Shaadi nahi hui Abhi tak…”

Falaq Naazz about making amends with Dipika Kakkar:

Despite the challenges and the strain in their friendship, Falaq Naazz expressed her hope for reconciliation with Dipika Kakar in the future. She conveyed her continued support and affection for Dipika, emphasizing that she would always stand by her, both in moments of joy and adversity. Falaq also expressed her sincere wish that Dipika never has to face any difficult times.

Work-wise, Naazz has been a part of several notable TV serials, including Doli Armaano Ki, Laal Ishq, Savdhaan India, and more. She also ventured into the reality TV world by participating in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss OTT Season 2.

