Priyanaka Chahar Choudhary looks stunning as she strikes a pose in black bodycon outfit; PIC

Popular actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is among the most well-known celebrities in the showbiz world. The actress rose to fame after essaying the lead role in the hit show Udaariyaan. In the show, Priyanka starred opposite Ankit Gupta and their chemistry was loved by the masses. Not only her acting skills but Priyanka's fashion sense is also applauded by her fans. During her stint in Bigg Boss 16, Priyanka was often complimented for her sartorial choices by her co-contestants and the viewers as well.

Today, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary took to her social media handle and shared a new gorgeous photo. In this picture, the Bigg Boss 16 fame is seen decked up in a black bodycon dress. She donned silver earrings on her outfit and looked fabulous as she posed for the picture. She styled her curly tresses open and smiled as she posed for the photo. Sharing this snap, she captioned this photo with a black heart.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's journey in Bigg Boss 16:

While being locked in Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 16, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was known for being vocal about her opinions and never failed to express them. Her loud voice and valid points were often complimented by host Salman Khan and viewers too. Her ardent fans showered their immense love on her. Priyanka's bond with Ankit was one of the major highlights of Bigg Boss 16.

About Bigg Boss 16:

Bigg Boss 16 started airing on Saturday, October 1, 2022, and the show ended on February 12, 2023, wherein MC Stan was declared as the winner and Shiv Thakare emerged as the first runner-up. After being locked in the Bigg Boss 16 house for 135 days, rapper MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show. MC Stan lifted the dazzling trophy of Bigg Boss season 16 and also won Hyundai grand i10 Nios, as well as Rs 31 lakh and 80 thousand as the prize money.