Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, Ankit feature in Yasser Desai's new song, 'Kuch Itne Haseen'; Fans can't keep calm

Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Ankita Gupta gained a massive fan following with their recent stint in the 16th edition of Bigg Boss. Priyanka was one of the strongest contestants on the show. She was loved by the fans for her dominating approach to the game. She finished as the 2nd runner-up of the show, while MC Stan was declared the winner.

Prior to Bigg Boss, the actors had appeared in Colors TV show Udaariyaan which became a big hit. Their fans were left disappointed after Ankit got evicted from the show mid-season.

However, there is a piece of good news for the 'Priyankit' fans as the pair is now featuring in a music video, titled 'Kuch Itne Haseen'.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared the poster of the song, which will be released today.

"Keep your vibes right Smile wide Love a little And some more," the post read.

'Kuch Itne Haseen' music video features Priyanka and Ankit. The singer of the album is Yasser Desai and the music is given by Rajat Nagpal.

About Priyanka and Ankit

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta are popular names. They first met on the sets of Udaariyaan where they played the character of Tejo and Fateh. Their chemistry was loved by the audience. Since then, both actors have been friends and share a great bond together.

ALSO READ: Is Priyanka Chahar Choudhary doing Khatron Ke Khiladi 13? Find out what she has to say