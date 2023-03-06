Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta reunite for ‘Kuch Itne Haseen’, release poster; Seen yet?

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, one of the most well-known faces in the entertainment industry rose to fame with her stint in the controversial show Bigg Boss 16. The actress is known to share a close bond with Ankit Gupta. They were first seen together opposite each other in the show Udaariyaan. Ankit has always maintained that they are best friends, but Priyanka has confessed her feelings for him on the show. Fans love the pair together and call them #PriyAnkit. The actors had already announced a few days back that they will be seen in a music video soon which got the fans excited.

Today, Priyanka and Ankit took to their respective social media handles to release the poster of their song and the date for the release of the teaser. In the poster, Priyanka and Ankit can be seen sitting on a bench looking completely smitten by each other as they look into each other’s eyes. They look cute and the poster gives a college-romance vibes as Priyanka is seen wearing a pink floral mini dress, while Ankit is in a white sweater with blue stripes and blue denims.

Take a look at the poster here:

Priyanka uploaded the poster with the caption, “Bringing the Romance of Summer to Life with “Kuch Itne Haseen” Teaser Out On 8th March. only on @playdmfofficial YouTube channel.” Fans reacted to the post and share their excitement. It seems like PriyAnkit fans are on cloud 9 to see the pair together. One comment reads, “Once again priyankit aag lagane wale hai..romance me aag laga denge.” Another reads, “Super duper excited for priyankit.” While another user wrote, “Can't wait for the song.”

About Kuch Itne Haseen

The song, titled Kuch Itne Haseen is helmed by Yasser Desai with music by Rajat Nagpal. The teaser for the song will be released on March 8. Fans have already predicted that it will be a huge hit.



ALSO READ: Rubina Dilaik aces the denim-on-denim trend like a boss lady, looks stylish as she shares PICS