Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta’s reunion video sparks excitement among fans; Watch

Bigg Boss 16 contestants Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta are among the most popular celebrities in the showbiz world and enjoy a massive fan following. The pair is the most loved rumored couple in the industry. While fans have reason to believe they are together, the duo maintains that they are good friends. Meanwhile, Priyanka has also expressed her love for Ankit. When they entered the Salman Khan hosted reality show, their bond became the highlight of the season. After several months, the pair reunited on Monday evening and their fans couldn't keep calm.

Priyanka and Ankit's reunion

On Monday evening, Priyanka and Ankit seemed to spend some quality time together. Priyanka uploaded a cute video on social media where Ankit is seen playing peek-a-boo. She wrote, '@ankitgupta hiii' in the caption. Priyanka sported the brightest smile. Ankit's Udariyaan co-star Kamal Dadialla was also with them at the time. Dadialla took to her social media account to upload a photo with Ankit and Priyanka. Priyanka is seen wearing a black chikankari kurti with white threadwork all over, paired with white pants. Ankit is seen in blue denim and a brown shirt with white patterns all over.

Take a look at Priyanka and Ankit's video here:

Reaction of fans

Fans of Priyanka and Ankit lovingly call themselves 'PriyAnkit'. As soon as their video was uploaded, fans took to social media to shower their love on them. Some even wished that the pair would get engaged or take their relationship to the next level. One wrote, "His Eyes Are Doing His Favourite Job Which Is Admiring Her- The Eyes Always Has Something To Say." Another reads, "The Glow on their faces when they are with each other." According to reports, Ankit and Priyanka are currently in Chandigarh.

