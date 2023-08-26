Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Randeep Hooda's first look from their untitled project

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary needs no introduction. The actress keeps making headlines on social media and news platforms for one reason or another. While the audiences and her fans alike have been desperately awaiting her comeback to the screen, there has been a development on that front. A few days ago it was reported that Choudhary will be collaborating with Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda for a project. The first look of the two actors from the sets of the shoot has been going viral all over social media.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Randeep Hooda’s first look at their project is here

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Randeep Hooda’s first look from their yet-to-be-titled project is here, thanks to social media. In the picture, the Bigg Boss 16 fame actress looks absolutely gorgeous in a red salwar suit with open hair. She happens to sport typical Punjabi bridal elements like the red chooda (bangles) and a mangalsutra (nuptial chain). Choudhary’s look from this project can be deemed similar to her look as Tejo Sandhu , a role that she had essayed in the romantic drama Udaariyaan. Coming to Randeep’s look, he oozes a rare rugedness wearing a blue shirt, brown trousers with a waistcoat and a muffler around him.

Take a look at the first look here

While not much is known about this untitled project, whether it's a television show, film or a web series, it is clear from this first look that Seeing Choudhary and Randeep could be playing the role of a newly married couple. It can also be assumed that it could be a romantic drama centred around this married couple. Needless to say, the two look extremely fine together in this picture. Also, the picture reflects a fresh and cute chemistry between the two.

1 month free Apple Music subscription

Advertisement

More about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka is also already an established actress in telly land with successful stints in Udaariyan and the reality show Bigg Boss 16. While ardent fans of the television diva can hardly wait to know more about this upcoming project, we believe that it definitely looks like a potent career move. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary began her career with a small role in the show Gathbandhan. However, she rose to fame with the show Udaariyan and later went on to clinch the position of the second runner-up in Bigg Boss 16. She recently featured in the music video Baarish Aa Gayi Hai.

ALSO READ: ‘Pooja, what is this behavior?’ Bigg Boss 5’s dialogue goes VIRAL once again; Watch the BEST meme here