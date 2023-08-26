Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta's Hum Saath - Saath Hain moment brings tears of joy for Priyankit fans

When it comes to co-stars turning into close friends, we cannot help but look at Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta. The two talented actors first came together for the romantic drama Udaariyaan playing the lead roles of Tejo and Fateh. While they courted praise for their sizzling onscreen chemistry, the duo went on to became close friends in real life as well with fans even coining their friendship as Priyankit. The Udaariyan couple recently had a pool party on a trip for Priyanka’s birthday. Ankit posted an adorable video from the party. The highlight of this party was how the duo ended up sharing a Hum Saath Saath Hain moment along with their other friends leaving the fans asking for more.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta’s Hum Saath Saath Hai moment near the pool

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary recently threw a pool party on her birthday and she took to her social media handle to post an adorable video. Sharing a cute Hum Saath Saath Saath Hain moment with her close friend Ankit Gupta and other friends, she captioned the video as, “We got that Friday feeling, As a kid I always wanted to have a Hum saath saath hai moment and I recreated it in my way. It was total fun.” In the video the Bigg Boss 16 2nd runner-up is seen dancing and later hugging Ankit cutely as the two begin singing the song Hum Saath Saath Saath Hain and later their other friends join the fun as everyone jumps into the pool.

Take a look at the video here

Priyankit fans certainly couldn’t keep calm seeing their favorite duo sharing some fun moments as a user wrote, “Show us something more wholesome than Priyankit.” Another user wrote, “No I am just out of the world after seeing this reel .” The other friends present at the party were Rashmeet Kaur, Vikkas Manaktala and his wife Gunjan Manaktala, Param Singh, Neelam Talwar and Kat Kristian. For the uninformed, the Udaariyaan couple have also participated together in Bigg Boss 16 where there were a lot of speculations regarding their relationship dynamic often veering towards romance. However, the two made it clear that they are just close friends and their love is in their friendship.

More about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta first collaborated in the show Udaariyaan. In Bigg Boss 16, Choudhary emerged as the second runner-up while Gupta was eliminated in between. Presently, Ankit is seen in the show Junooniyat while Priyanka will soon feature in an untitled project opposite Randeep Hooda.

