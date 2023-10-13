Priyanka Chahar Choudhary-Archana Gautam to Sidharth Shukla-Asim Riaz: Every BFF turned foes in Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss is one of the most controversial shows on Indian television. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show has garnered a lot of attention among viewers. Inmates arguing over trivial things and meddling in each other's personal affairs provide audiences with a daily dose of entertainment, season after season. With the new season coming this weekend, fans are very excited about the show. For the past many seasons, inmates become friends and helped each other in doing the task and also saved each other in nominations. It is observed that after the show ends, they become enemies or in touch with one another.

Here are some of the Bigg Boss friendships that turned bitter with time-

Archana Gautam- Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

When Bigg Boss 16 began, Archana and Priyanka were great friends. they were often seen together performing tasks and supporting each other. It was often seen that they had some arguments on the show but not very heated ones. After the show was over, a source stated that Archana and Priyanka were no longer in touch. It was reported by Etimes that Archana felt alone and was hurt. On the other hand, Priyanka called her baby. Since then they are no longer in touch.

Rubina Dilak- Jasmine Bhasin

Television actresses Jasmine Bhasin and Rubina Dilak were great friends in Bigg Boss 14. They shared a great bond on the show. They were often seen supporting each other in tasks. Both the actresses once stated that they lived in the same building and bumped into each other many times. During the show, they started to grow apart. This led to a huge fight between their fanbases. After the show ended, they maintained very minimal contact.

Neha Bhasin- Shamita Shetty

Cash actress Shamita Shetty and singer Neha Bhasin shared a great bond on the show. They were seen together on Bigg Boss OTT. After the show ended, they were never seen together. A rumor circulated that they both had some agreements and things took a wrong turn and they are no longer friends.

Arshi Khan-Shilpa Shinde

Arshi Khan and Shilpa Shinde were seen on Bigg Boss 11. Both instantly became friends and supported each other during the tasks. Later things took an ugly turn and they had a nasty fight. After the show ended, they both also ended their friendship.

Siddharth Shukla- Riaz Asim

Television star Siddharth Shukla and actor Riaz Asim were known as the Ram Lakhan of Bigg Boss 13. They both became best buddies but the competition got in mid of their bond. They both stood against each other till the end. After the show ended, Siddharth didn't maintain any contact with Riaz. When the actor died, Asim was seen with Shukla's family and was shattered to see a true friend no more.

