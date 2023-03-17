Priyanka Chahar Choudhary drops stunning pics; Fans go 'wow'

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a renowned face of the entertainment industry. She gained immense fame after she participated in the 16th edition of Bigg Boss. The Udaariyaan fame actress finished as the second runner-up of the show. The actress is climbing the stairs of success steadily.

Her first music video, Kuch Itni Haseen, along with her Udaariyaan co-star Ankit Gupta, was released last week and became a super hit. The pair have been getting a lot of love from the fans.

Recently, Priyanka posted some stunning pictures from one of her photoshoots, where she is seen wearing a beige coloured jacket with her hair tied in a messy updo. She kept her look minimal accessorising with golden earrings. The actress looked elegant as always.

"When you love what you do, it shows! Had an amazing time shooting for these pictures!" the caption read.

A fan wrote "Pretty Priyanka, Classy look, Damn Hot, Natural beauty with brilliant heart", while another one commented, "What a captivating capture."

About her BB journey

Priyanka had become a popular contestant during her stay in the Bigg Boss house. Her performance was loved by the audience as she had a very dominating approach to the game. She shared a close bond with Archana Gautam, Ankit Gupta, and Soundarya Sharma.

