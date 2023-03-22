Priyanka Chahar Choudhary looks like a diva as she enjoys vacation in Goa; WATCH

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is one of the popular faces of the entertainment industry, who won the hearts of millions of fans in a short span of time. She became a household name after participating in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16. The actress is climbing the stairs of success since then and has a loyal fan following, who never fail to support her.

Her amazing personality and down-to-earth nature have made her quite popular. She is very active on her social media handles and keeps updating her fans about her whereabouts.

Currently, Priyanka is holidaying in Goa. She has been updating her fans with her beautiful vacation pictures and videos.

The actress took to her Instagram handle and posted a video of herself in a stunning avatar. She is seen wearing a beautiful pink dress along with a pair of block heels and walking towards the balcony as she poses in the sun.

This video clearly indicates a fun and relaxed mood of Priyanka.

"a Well spent vacation, at this beautiful location," the caption read.

"You deserved it! It's sad ppl tried to spoil it but you being you ignored and kept enjoying, We are happy for you, Pinky Pinky pari, My rockstar," fans started commenting as soon the post went viral.

"SLAYYY IS THE WORD," another fan commented.

Priyanka was one of the most popular and strong contestants in the Bigg Boss house. She always had strong opinions and never failed to express them, which the viewers appreciated. During her stay in the Big Boss house, she shared a close bond with Archana Gautam, Ankit Gupta, and Soundarya Sharma.

Priyanka's Workfront

Priyanka rose to fame with Udaariyan after portraying the character of Tejo Singh Virk and then went on to participate in Bigg Boss 16 hosted by Salman Khan.

She was last seen in a music video Kuch Itne Haseen with her Udaariyan co-star Ankit Gupta Kuch which became a huge hit.

