Priyanka Chahar Choudhary rubbishes rumors of doing Naagin 7, says, ‘Let’s keep it real…’

The speculations surrounding Naagin have been going on for some time. Ever since Ektaa Kapoor announced the return of her supernatural television series, viewers have been speculating about the lead actress who will be seen as the Naagin and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is one name that’s doing the rounds. Now, the actress has cleared the air about it.

On February 19, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary took to her official Instagram handle and shared that she had seen the rumors about her being selected for Naagin 7. “Rumors? Oh, I’ve seen them. The excitement? Not gonna lie, I enjoyed it! But let’s keep it real, not me. Now that the air is clear, it’s time to move on to more exciting things!”

Check out Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s post below:

Earlier this month, Ektaa Kapoor posted a video on her Instagram account announcing Naagin 7. In the video, she was seen sitting with her team in the office and discussing the upcoming season of Naagin. The producer said, "Whoever wants to know where Naagin is, that's the girl." Her team member quipped, "Naagin is on chotiyo ke peeche, parvat ke niche."

Ektaa Kapoor added, "Time to create sarva sarva, very very shresth, super shresth, Naagin." Deciding the theme/slogan for the new season, the filmmaker continued, "Sarva, super shresth, param shresth, aadi, super aadi, Naagin."

Advertisement

There are many reports that suggested that Ektaa Kapoor will choose her leading lady for Naagin 7 among Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Isha Malviya, and Chaahat Pandey, among others. One portal also reported that Bigg Boss 18’s runner-up Vivian Dsena would be playing the male lead opposite Choudhary in Naagin 7.

Naagin is a supernatural drama created by Ekta Kapoor. The show has featured some of the biggest stars on television; Mouni Roy, Surbhi Jyoti, Surbhi Chandna, and Tejasswi Prakash, among others.