Priyanka Choudhary looks sizzling in a red dress as she shares PIC from her recent shoot; Ankit Gupta REACTS

Popular actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is among the most well-known celebrities in the showbiz world. The actress rose to fame after essaying the lead role in the hit show Udaariyaan. In the show, Priyanka starred opposite Ankit Gupta and their chemistry was loved by the masses. Not only her acting skills but Priyanka's fashion sense is also applauded by her fans. During her stint in Bigg Boss 16, Priyanka was often complimented for her sartorial choices by her co-contestants and the viewers as well. Besides this, she is quite active on social and enjoys a massive fan following as she keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. Recently, the actress shared a gorgeous picture from her latest photoshoot and we just can’t take our eyes off her.

Priyanka’s recent post

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka shared a sizzling picture of herself from her recent photoshoot and we just can’t take our eyes off her. The actress was seen wearing a hot red dress and accessoriesed with a huge neckpiece. Talking about her makeup, she looked quite hot in the smokey eyes look and kept her hair wide open. As soon as she shared the post, fans were quick to fill the comment section with heart and fire emojis. However, what caught our attention was Ankit Gupta’s comment as he posted fire emojis under her post.

Check out the post here

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's journey in Bigg Boss 16

While being locked in Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 16, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was known for being vocal about her opinions and never failed to express them. Her loud voice and valid points were often complimented by host Salman Khan and viewers too. Her ardent fans showered their immense love on her. Priyanka's bond with Ankit was one of the major highlights of Bigg Boss 16.

