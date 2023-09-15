‘Problem of every over thinking…’: Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Bebika Dhurve delves on struggles of overthinkers

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, was a wild ride, marked by a diverse lineup that stirred up constant drama and entertained audiences throughout. Among the standout contestants, Bebika Dhurve shot to fame with her bold personality and strategic gameplay, securing a spot among the top 5 finalists. Recently, Bebika took to Instagram to share a video shedding light on the challenges faced by overthinkers, offering viewers a glimpse into a more contemplative side of her personality.

Bebika Dhurve shares the rollercoaster ride of an overthinker

Bebika Dhurve, known for her stint in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, continues to engage her fans through her active presence on social media. Recently, she shared an insightful video on her Instagram account, shedding light on the daily struggles of an overthinking person. In the video, she cleverly juxtaposed two contrasting personas: "Me all day long being a Boss Babe, Aint nobody can hurt me," and "Me overthinking and hurting myself Few hours before bed." The video featured the popular Instagram audio, ‘My mind is a BATTLEFIELD.’

Her caption for the video eloquently encapsulated the essence of the experience, stating, "Problem of every overthinking emotional soul But they be a hard shell with soft interiors...Honeeeeeyyyyyy!!! #bebika #bebikadhurve #reelitfeelit #viral #trending."

Bebika Dhurve on the work front

Bebika Dhurve has established herself as a versatile professional, excelling in multiple fields. Alongside her career as a dentist and astrologer, she has made a notable impact as an actress in the entertainment industry. Her breakthrough role came with the character Devika Oberoi in the highly praised drama series, Bhagya Lakshmi.

Bebika's talent and versatility also led her to make appearances in other notable shows, including Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Dhhai Kilo Prem, further solidifying her presence in the world of television and entertainment.

For the unversed, the top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 were Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, and Bebika Dhurve. During the finale episode, Pooja Bhatt was the initial contestant to be eliminated, followed by Bebika Dhurve as the second finalist to leave. Manisha Rani secured the position of the second runner-up, while Abhishek Malhan emerged as the first runner-up. However, it was Elvish Yadav who made history by clinching the Bigg Boss trophy as a wildcard contestant.

