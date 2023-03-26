Promo: After Anupama leaves Kapadia mansion, a mysterious helper emerges for her help

Rajan Shahi's produced show Anupamaa is among the most popular and top-rated shows at present. The show stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in the lead roles, and along with them, it also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah, and more in pivotal roles. At present, the plot of Anupamaa revolves around Anupamaa and Anuj's separation. This happens after Choti Anu decides to leave with Maya. Shattered Anuj gets angry at Anupamaa and leaves Kapadia mansion blaming her for Choti Anu leaving them. Now, it seems like the makers are all set to introduce a new character in the show.

Anupamaa's new PROMO:

A few hours ago, Star Plus shared a new promo of Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa on its official Instagram handle. In this promo, we see Anupamaa leaving Kapadia's mansion after Anuj leaves her putting the blame on her. While walking on the road and thinking about the future, we see a new person emerging for Anupamaa's help. The caption of this promo read, "Anuj aur chhoti Anu ke jaanese, berang si ho chuki hai Anupama ki duniya. Kya iss mushkil samay mein milega use kisi apne ka sahaara? Dekhiye, #Anupama, kal raat 10 baje, StarPlus aur kabhi bhi Disney+ Hotstar par."

Watch the promo here-

About Anupamaa:

Speaking about the lead actress, Rupali Ganguly has been a part of Anupamma since its inception and is impressing the audience with her impeccable acting prowess. Her portrayal as a middle-aged woman and her quest for creating her identity has made her popular among the audience. Anupamaa always ranks at the top spot in the BARC TRP chart owing to its strong and relatable content.

Rupali Ganguly's professional front:

Rupali Ganguly made her television debut in 2000 with a show named Sukanya. She later starred in several popular shows such as Sanjivani, Bhabhi, and many more. The actress rose to fame after essaying the role of Monisha Sarabhai in the hit sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and was a part of the show from 2004 to 2006. Rupali has also featured in Bigg Boss 1, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2, Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, and Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, among others.

