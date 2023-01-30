Promo: Anurag Kashyap shares anecdote of his struggling days, Kapil Sharma calls Archana Puran Singh 'selfish'

The Kapil Sharma Show , led by comedian-actor Kapil Sharma, is one of the most entertaining reality shows on Indian television and has a massive fan following. Every weekend top personalities from different walks of life grace Kapil Sharma's show, where they interact with the comedian and reveal their life stories. Top celebrities from the entertainment industry have also made an appearance on this show to promote their upcoming projects. Undoubtedly, Kapil's team leaves no stone unturned to entertain their special guest and audience every weekend.

Sony TV shared a new promo of The Kapil Sharma Show on its official Instagram handle, which gives a glimpse of the upcoming episode. In the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actress Alaya F will be seen making an appearance to promote their upcoming film Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat. As the promo starts we see Anurag Kashyap questions Archana Puran Singh, "Aapko ek baat pata hai." The latter says no. The filmmaker then say, "Mere struggling career ki shurwat hui thi aap ke liye likhta tha Kya Scene Hai. Archana then recalls and nods.

Anurag continues, "Uske me ghostwriting dialogues likhta tha." Archana then questions, "Toh hum mile the na uss vakt?" Anurag replies, "Hum mile the aur mei durr se hi milta tha kyuki mei chappal mei aata tha Zee office ke bahar." Archana then reacts and says, "Oh God." He continues, "Mei bahar baitke research karta tha aur ghostwriting dialogues likhta tha aapke liye."

Archana then interrupts him and says, "Uss vakt agar muje pata hota toh mei toh tumhe andar bulati bolti chai piyo, samosa khao." Kapil quickly takes a dig at her and says, "Dekha selfish kahi ki." This leaves everyone in splits. The comedian continues, "Aise nahi bulana kisiko. Agar pata chal jaata! Par genuinely agar Archana ji itni pyaari actor hai agar aap bula lete na aapke bhajan mei bhi aajati ye. Mei mazaak nahi kar rha mei agar Rama Dhir ka character aap inko dete na toh kasam se pehle part mei hi maar dete aap." Everyone laughs out loud at this statement.