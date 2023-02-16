Promo: Celebrity cricket league players Sohail Khan, Sonu Sood and more grace The Kapil Sharma Show
In the upcoming episodes, news anchors Sweta Singh, Chitra Tripathi, Anjana Om Kashyap and more will be seen gracing The Kapil Sharma Show.
The Kapil Sharma Show has undoubtedly been one of the most loved shows in the reality genre that has entertained the masses for a long time. Till date, the show has been graced by numerous personalities from different walks of life such as entertainment, politics, sports, entrepreneurs, and so on. Now, in the forthcoming episodes of the show, the audience will be served with the right amount of entertainment as Sweta Singh, Chitra Tripathi, Anjana Om Kashyap, Sohail Khan, Sonu Sood, Manoj Tiwari, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Jissu Sengupta, Ninja, Binnu Dhillon, Sudheer Babu, Jiiva, Ganesh Kishan, Rajiv Pillai will grace the show.
The Kapil Sharma Show promo:
Sony TV shared a new promo of The Kapil Sharma Show on its official Instagram handle. In this promo, we see Sweta Singh, Chitra Tripathi, Anjana Om Kashyap, Sohail Khan, Sonu Sood, Manoj Tiwari, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Jissu Sengupta, Ninja, Binnu Dhillon, Sudheer Babu, Jiiva, Ganesh Kishan, Rajiv Pillai making a grand appearance on the stage of the show. As the promo starts, we see Kapil Sharma taking a dig at Sonu Sood and asks Celebrity Cricket League's Players, "Aap sab log apni apni gaadi se aaye hai ya ye soch ke nhi laaye ki Sonu paaji chod dege." Everyone laughs.
We then see Kapil Sharma asks Sweta Singh, Chitra Tripathi, Anjana Om Kashyap, "Jaise aap apna news program shuru karti hai toh tab tayar hone jitna time lagati hai utna hi lagaya hai ki mujse milne khushi mei thoda zyada time lagaya hai." This leaves everyone in splits. We then see Kapil's team presenting their act and entertaining the special guests. We then see Kiku Sharda taking a dig at Sweta Singh, Chitra Tripathi, Anjana Om Kashyap and offering them "Hajme ki goliya". Kapil then asks Kiku why he gave this to them to which Kiku replies, "Inke pet mei baat tikti kaha hai." We then see Kapil interacting with Celebrity Cricket League's Players and the promo ends.
Watch the promo here-
The caption of this promo read, "This weekend on #thekapilsharmashow"
About The Kapil Sharma Show:
Along with Sidharth Sagar, the audience's favorite show also features Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Archana Puran Singh, Srishti Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, and Srikant G Maski. Archana Puran Singh is seated as the guest judge and is equally entertaining as the other teammates. The Kapil Sharma Show premiered on 10th September and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.
