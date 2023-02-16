Promo: Celebrity cricket league players Sohail Khan, Sonu Sood and more grace The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show has undoubtedly been one of the most loved shows in the reality genre that has entertained the masses for a long time. Till date, the show has been graced by numerous personalities from different walks of life such as entertainment, politics, sports, entrepreneurs, and so on. Now, in the forthcoming episodes of the show, the audience will be served with the right amount of entertainment as Sweta Singh, Chitra Tripathi, Anjana Om Kashyap, Sohail Khan, Sonu Sood, Manoj Tiwari, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Jissu Sengupta, Ninja, Binnu Dhillon, Sudheer Babu, Jiiva, Ganesh Kishan, Rajiv Pillai will grace the show.

We then see Kapil Sharma asks Sweta Singh, Chitra Tripathi, Anjana Om Kashyap, "Jaise aap apna news program shuru karti hai toh tab tayar hone jitna time lagati hai utna hi lagaya hai ki mujse milne khushi mei thoda zyada time lagaya hai." This leaves everyone in splits. We then see Kapil's team presenting their act and entertaining the special guests. We then see Kiku Sharda taking a dig at Sweta Singh, Chitra Tripathi, Anjana Om Kashyap and offering them "Hajme ki goliya". Kapil then asks Kiku why he gave this to them to which Kiku replies, "Inke pet mei baat tikti kaha hai." We then see Kapil interacting with Celebrity Cricket League's Players and the promo ends.