Promo: Kapil Sharma plays a game with Shehzada cast Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan and more; Watch who wins

The Kapil Sharma Show has been entertaining the audience non-stop and fans eagerly wait every weekend to watch the hilarious acts put up by the comedians. In every episode we see top-notch celebrities gracing the show to promote their film. Undoubtedly, Kapil's team leaves no stone unturned to entertain their special guest and audience every weekend. In the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Shehzada star cast Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, Rajpal Yadav, and Ronit Boseroy will be seen gracing the show to promote their film.

Sony TV shared a new promo of the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show on its official Twitter handle. As the promo starts, we see Sumona Chakravarti asks Kapil Sharma, "Tunme mere kitchen ke dabbo mei taale kyu lagaye." Kapil says, "Kyuki tumhare maa baap ke muu pe nahi laga sakta na mei. (Everyone laughs)." Sumona continues, "Sir isse na bakwas baate karwalo bas aur kuch nahi." Kapil says, "Mera show hi baato ka hai, mei kya rasi pe chalke dikhau idhar." The comedian-actor dons his sunglasses and says, "Don't talk to me." Sumona takes a dig at Kapil and says, "Suno haath mei katora le lo perfect match hoga." Kapil then says, "Aaj pehli baar 10 saal mei tumne improvise kiya hai." Kapil then chats with Kartik Aaryan and leaves the audience in splits.

The comedian then starts a game with the Shehzada star cast and says, "Dil ko tumse pyaar hai, dulha mandap se faraar hai." Kartik, Kriti, Ronit and Rajpal then plays the game and nails it.