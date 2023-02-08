Promo: Kapil Sharma takes a dig at Guru Randhawa's songs: '3 min ke gaane mei 12 ladkiya nazar aati hai'

The Kapil Sharma Show has undoubtedly been one of the most loved shows in the reality genre that has entertained the masses for a long time. Till date, the show has been graced by numerous personalities from different walks of life such as entertainment, politics, sports, entrepreneurs, and so on. Now, in the forthcoming episodes of the show, the audience will be served with the right amount of entertainment as Punjabi singers Gurdas Maan, Guru Randhawa, and actress Yogita Bihani will be seen making an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Sony TV shared a new promo of The Kapil Sharma Show on its official Instagram handle. In this prom, we see Gurdas Maan, Guru Randhawa, and Yogita Bihani gracing the stage of the show. At the start of the promo, Kapil says, "Guru ko bohot jagah kehte hue suna hai ki Maan Sahab joh hai voh hamare inspiration hai. Lekin agar inka aap gaana dekho toh 3 minute ke gaane mei 12 ladkiya nazar aayengi aapko." (Everyone laughs) Kapil continues, "Maan sahab ke 12 minute ke gaane mei 2 ladkiya bhi nazar nahi aati."

Kapil then questions Gurdas Maan, "Mrs. Maan ke saath mamala kab jama tha?" Gurdas Maan replies, "Yeh sawal se muje dara rahe ho abhi." Kapil mentions that Yogita Bihani has earlier graced the show along with Saif Ali Khan to promote her film Vikram Vedha. The comedian then jokes, "Kitne saalo se aapki nazar mere pe thi."

Kiku Sharda is then seen taking a dig at Guru and says, " Aapka kapda hoga na hume dijye hum dhoyenge. Hum sirf kapda nahi dhote hai. Hum clothes ko wash bhi karte hai." Kapil says, "Yeh toh ek hi baat hai dono." Kiku says, "Yeh baat hume mat samjaiye, yeh inko samjaiye (points at Guru)." Kapil says, "Kya matlab?" Kiku continues, "Ke Dance Meri Rani aur Naach Meri Rani ek hi baat hai." This statement leaves everyone in splits. We then see Kiku and Guru shaking a leg on Naach Meri Rani.