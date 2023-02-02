Promo: Kapil Sharma takes a dig at Namita Thapar as Sumona Chakravarti asks for 50 percent 'pyaar ki equity'

The Kapil Sharma Show has undoubtedly been one of the most loved shows in the reality genre that has entertained the masses for a long time. Till date, the show has been graced by numerous personalities from different walks of life such as entertainment, politics, sports, entrepreneurs, and so on. Now, in the forthcoming episodes of the show, the audience will be served with the right amount of entertainment as Shark Tank India 2 judges will be seen gracing The Kapil Sharma Show. As usual Kapil's team's fun banter with the entrepreneurs will be quite intriguing to watch.

Sony TV shared a new promo of The Kapil Sharma Show on its Twitter handle, which gives a glimpse of the upcoming episodes. In this promo, Sumona Chakravarti tells Kapil Sharma, "Dekhiye Sharma ji muje na hamare rishte ko 100 percent successful banane ke liye aapse 50 percent pyaar ki equity chahiye." It is then seen that Kapil quickly replies to Sumona and says, "Listen, meri isme expertise nahi hai, I'm out!" This statement leaves everyone in splits including Namita Thapar and Vineeta Singh. The caption of this promo read, "Equity ka toh pata nahin but entertainment. 100percent milega aapko!."

Watch the promo here-

Along with Vineeta and Namita, other sharks that is Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, and Amit Jain, will also be seen making an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show. For the unversed, this is not the first time that the Shark Tank India judges are gracing the show.

About Shark Tank India 2:

Shark Tank India's second season began with a bang, and it has already garnered a lot of attention owing to interesting and informational content. It offers a platform for budding entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas to the judges who are also known as sharks. The sharks then invest their money, expertise, and time to help the company reach the next level. This reality show has changed a lot of people's perspectives on business. Hosted by Rahul Dua, Shark Tank India season 2 premiered on January 2 and airs on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 10 PM.

Speaking about The Kapil Sharma Show, it premiered on 10th September and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.