Promo: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mriza and others grace Kapil Sharma's show to promote Bheed

The Kapil Sharma Show has kept the audience hooked to it since a long time and continues to do so. Kapil and his team's entertaining skills have earned a massive dedicated fan following who never miss an episode of the show. Several popular personalities from different walks of life have graced the show to promote their projects. In the upcoming weekend of the show, Bheed film star cast Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mriza, Kritika Kamra, Ashutosh Rana, and Anubhav Sinha will be seen gracing the show.

The Kapil Sharma Show's new promo:

Sony TV shared a new promo of The Kapil Sharma Show on its official Instagram handle and gave a glimpse of the upcoming episode. In this promo, we see the Bheed star cast including Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mriza, Kritika Kamra, Ashutosh Rana and Anubhav Sinha grace Kapil Sharma's show. As the promo starts, we see Kapil talks about India winning two Oscars at the 75th Academy Awards. He then says, "Yeh tamam logo ka bhi bohot bada yogdan hai inhone bhi subhe 5 baje uthh ke live dekh ke taliya bajayi."

Kapil Sharma then says, "Acha film ke trailer mei humne dekha hai ki Rajkummar ek intense scene mei jaha Ashutosh sir inko thapad maarte hai (looks at Rajkummar) ek second ke liye dimaag mei nhi aaya tha ki kahi yeh (looks at Anubhav) inko sachi na kehde ki hojaye." Rajkummar says, "Sachi mei hi thapad mara hai." Ashutosh then says, "Mei maar nahi rha tha mene kaha mat karo voh bole ke nahi mariye. Aur fir yeh aagaye aur bole ki jab voh keh rha hai."

Kapil then compliments Bhumi Pednekar and says, "Bohot pyaari lag rahi hai aap aisa lag rha hai abhi uth ke Bharatnatyam shuru kar dengi." Kapil then takes a dig at Dia Mirza and says, "Dia ke baare mei aap sab jaante hai ki ek environment ke liye bohot acha kam karti hai toh jab aapko Anubhav sir ne kaha ki aapko Bheed mei kaam karna hai toh aapne kaha nahi ki Bheed nahi karni chahiye suffocation hoti hai." Dia then laughs.

We see Rajiv Thakur talking to Ashutosh Rana and says, "Sir aapko pata hai Oscars mei joh kuch bhi hua hai usko zimedaar mei hu. Yeh Naato Naato ka step kisne banaya mene." Kapil instantly replies to Rajiv and says, "Piche hafte jab guests ke saamne tune aise hi baate ki thi voh kaati kisne thi mene." Everyone laughs out loud.

Watch the promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "Iss weekend raat 9:30 baje, #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par #TheKapilSharmaShow mein, masti bhara hoga scene jab saath aayegi #Bheed ki team!"

The Kapil Sharma Show premiered on 10th September and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.

