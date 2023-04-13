Promo: Will Anupamaa sacrifice her dream of opening a dance academy to fulfill her family's responsibility?

Rajan Shahi's produced show Anupamaa is among the most top-rated shows at present. The show stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in the lead roles, and along with them, it also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah, and more in pivotal roles. At present, the plot of Anupamaa revolves around Anupamaa and Anuj's separation. This happens after Choti Anu decides to leave with Maya. Shattered Anuj gets angry at Anupamaa and leaves Kapadia mansion blaming her for Choti Anu leaving them. Anuj goes to Mumbai to stay with Maya so that he can live with Choti Anu.

However, Anupamaa's world turns upside down when she realizes that Anuj no longer wants to get back with her. She decides to let Anuj live with Maya and tries to move on in her life. Anupamaa's mother and brother encourage her to fulfill her long-lost dream of opening a dance academy. Thus, Anupamaa decides to open 'Anupamaa Dance Academy.' The makers of the show often share a glimpse of the upcoming twists and turns by sharing a small promo on social media.

A few hours ago, Star Plus shared a new promo of Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa on its official Instagram handle. In this promo, we see Anupamaa takes the first step to open her dance academy at her mother's house and also get a banner made of the same. It is then seen that Baa calls Anupamaa and tells her that Samar and Dimpy want to get married. Baa asks Anupamaa whether she would take responsibility for their relationship and marriage. She then calls Anupamaa at Shah's house.

However, this time Anupamaa firmly decides to focus on herself and tells Baa that she would not return to Shah's house. She tells Baa that if Samar and Dimpy want to get married, then it is their decision and their responsibility, and she has nothing to do with it. Anupamaa tells Baa that she will only focus on her work now and that if they need her they should come to her house, and she will not come to Shah's house.

The caption of this promo read, "Anupama ne kiya hai Shahs ke ghar jaane se inkaar. Kya iss baar, parivaar se pehle apne sapnon ko chunn kar Anupama bharegi ek nayi udaan? Iss #BumperApril mein dekhiye, #Anupama, Somvaar se Ravivaar, raat 10 baje, StarPlus aur kabhi bhi Disney+ Hotstar par."

