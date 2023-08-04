Puneesh Sharma to return with a music video after breakup with Bandgee Kalra

Puneesh Sharma came to limelight with Big Boss Season 11 as a finalist.He also went on to essay the role of an antagonist in the drama Muskaan. Professional feats aside, he found love in co-contestant Bandgee Karla on Bigg Boss 11. But the two broke up recently after dating for years. Reportedly, post-breakup he is said to be returning with an upcoming music video Haara Nahi. Here’s a closer look.

Puneesh Sharma to return with a music video

Actor and Bigg Boss season 11 contestant Puneesh Sharma was recently trending on social media platforms and news websites owing to his breakup with long-time girlfriend Bandgee Karla. Now the Bigg Boss 11 fame star is making a comeback on screens with a music video titled Haara Nahi. In a chat with Times of India, the handsome hunk opened up,”I am really very excited to make a comeback with an upcoming song which will be produced by none other than my home production. It is after two long years that my audience will see me entertaining them again. I feel blessed and happy to begin this new refreshing journey and I am expecting my fans to shower me with the same love and support which they did back then.”

Take a look at his recent Instagram Post

The 39-year-old further added,” The song is sung by Manas Abhiram. We have shot the song at two different locations in Mumbai and at present we are working on its release. Through this song, the audience will get to witness a brand new side of me which makes me more excited about my comeback. Viewers should expect something unique and refreshing. They would not have imagined or seen me like this. It is a new experience for me as well. This kind of song will be called Modern Rock.”

On his breakup, the actor told the media,” We both are in a happy space and more concentrated on our work life now. I am really proud of her and she is a self-made woman. We will always remain good friends and will continue to support each other during times of need .”

More about Puneesh Sharma

Puneesh Sharma is a wealthy investor from Delhi. He debuted in the reality show on Real TV called Sarkaar Ki Duniya in 2009 and went on to win it too. He also acted as a villain in the show Muskaan.

