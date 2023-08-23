Puneet Superstar opens up about his eviction from Bigg Boss OTT 2; ‘I’ve gone through so much in life...’

Just a little over a week has passed since the grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 took place. Puneet Superstar was among the participants in the show. However, his unexpected eviction from the Bigg Boss OTT house left numerous devoted fans of the reality show disheartened. The social media sensation faced expulsion from the Bigg Boss house in under 24 hours due to his offensive and erratic behavior. Recently, Puneet Superstar spoke about his eviction from the show.

Here’s what the Puneet Superstar has to say about his eviction from the Bigg Boss OTT 2:

Social media influencer and renowned YouTuber Puneet Superstar participated as a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. Unfortunately, he became the first contestant to be eliminated from the show. In a recent interview with Times of India, he opened up about his eviction.

Take a look at Puneet Superstar's Instagram video

When questioned about his feelings regarding his swift eviction from the Bigg Boss house within a mere few hours, Puneet shed some light on the matter and said, “I entered social media in 2015 and have been around for the last 8 years and on different social media platforms. I’ve seen so many ups and downs from then till now, that nothing affects me now. During that time I’d already made 16k videos on a platform and I still did not go viral. Just imagine how disheartened I must have felt at that time. So, it was not a setback for me to be out of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house within one day. Aisi cheezein toh mere saath lakhon baari hui hain. I’ve gone through so much in life to just be viral on social media that all this doesn’t bother or affect me.”

1 month free Apple Music subscription

Advertisement

Puneet went on to mention that he is currently in a phase of his life where even if he were to experience a significant financial setback, it wouldn't greatly impact him. He added, “I’ve struggled so much. Reality show ko Puneet Superstar famous karega Na ki Reality show Puneet superstar. Jis reality show ko famous hone ho please contact me, otherwise don’t call me. (Puneet Superstar will make the reality show famous, not the other way around. If you want a reality show to become famous, please contact me, otherwise, don't call me.)”

Puneet Superstar also mentioned that if it's destined, he will receive money and opportunities; otherwise, he won't attain anything. He also said that he has gone through bad experiences and is surviving solely based on his destiny.

Puneet Superstar's career trajectory

Work-wise, Puneet Superstar is an Indian content creator, known for sharing humorous videos on various social media platforms. His journey began with TikTok trends in 2016, gradually gaining popularity. He marked his debut in the television industry earlier this year, by participating in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Rakhi Sawant’s BFF Rajshree files FIR against her; says ‘Rakhi ko mera sab kuch chahiye’