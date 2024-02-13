The makers of Zee TV show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti is not leaving any stone unturned to guarantee entertainment to the viewers. The current track of the show revolves around Shakti learning everything about Shiv's past. She's all set to give it back to Mandira who's responsible for Shiv's condition.

Ahead of Valentine's Day, the makers and channel dropped an exciting promo of the show to celebrate love unconventionally. Through this special promo, the team behind the show is also set to promote social causes and break stereotypes regarding women's menstrual cycle.

Shiv takes an effort to soothe Shakti's menstrual cramps

The new promo of Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti has a social message wherein Shakti is seen in pain because of her menstrual cycle. Shiv makes a point to soothe her pain by being more understanding of her mood swings. He also gets her a hot water bag for warm compression and a packet of sanitary pads. Shakti gets elated with Shiv's efforts while he states that every man should be considerate of a woman's pain during these times and make extra efforts to make her feel special.

Have a look at the new promo of Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti-

Nikki Sharma exclusively refuted the buzz of the show's closure to Pinkvilla

Recently, followed by reports of Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti shutting off, the Sasural Simar Ka actress exclusively refuted the buzz and stated that the show is here to stay. She had mentioned that the wedding track was quite well-received and the team is working hard on providing interesting stories and performances to keep the viewers hooked to the show.

Nikki Sharma on the current track of the show

Furthermore, Nikki also spoke about the current track of the show wherein her character Shakti is going all out in support of her husband Shiv (Arjun Bijlani) as she's learned the reason behind Shiv's deteriorated health. She has learned the truth about Mandira giving the wrong medicines to him and now Shakti has pulled her socks to teach her a lesson and expose her reality in front of the family. Sharma revealed that she is enjoying this phase of her character in the show.

