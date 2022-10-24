Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan's Neeharika Roy and Kumkum Bhagya's Aparna Mishra share their Diwali plans

Diwali is undoubtedly the best time of the year, and we are celebrating the festival today, October 24. Houses are all decked up in fairy lights, warm happening ambiance all around, aromatic fragrance of delicacies, and much more. The festival signifies the triumph of light over darkness. Lakshmi is the goddess of wealth, fortune, and luxury, and Lord Ganesha is known as the obstacle remover therefore, on the night of Diwali, Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi are worshipped to invite prosperity to the abode. On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, our celebs are also excited about the festival and open up about how they are going to celebrate it.

Neeharika Roy, who plays the role of Radha in Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan mentioned, “Diwali is my favorite time of the year and this year will be special for me as my father is coming here, in Mumbai, to celebrate Diwali. I am celebrating my favorite festival with my mom and dad and of course with the cast of my show, on set, a day before Diwali. I love making rangolis using all kinds of props and decorating my home with lights and diyas. In fact, my Diwali ritual involves visiting a temple and doing Puja at home with my family. Also, I have never been a fan of bursting firecrackers, I feel it extensively harms our environment, and I would like to request people not to burn crackers and celebrate a healthy and prosperous Diwali. Lastly, I would like to wish everyone a very Happy Diwali.”

Aparna Mishra's Diwali plans:

Aparna Mishra, who plays the role of Shahana in Kumkum Bhagya, “For me, Diwali is all about family. I try and spend time with my family during the festivities. There’ll be a Puja with my closest friends and relatives at home. Shopping for Diwali is another exciting aspect of the festival for me. Preparations for Diwali are something I enjoy thoroughly. This year also I will be celebrating Diwali with my family. Also, I will celebrate my Diwali with the cast of Kumkum Bhagya this year and I hope everyone including me gets to enjoy sweets without worrying about a diet, cause it's okay to let loose some days. I wish everyone a very happy Diwali."

About Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan:

Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy as the lead actors. Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan also boasts of an exciting ensemble cast including Swati Shah, Sambhabhana, Keerti Nagpure, and Manisha Purohit among other talented actors. The show premiered on 2nd May 2022 and airs every Monday to Saturday at 8 pm on Zee TV.

About Kumkum Bhagya:

Kumkum Bhagya started airing on 15 April 2014 and is one of the longest-running shows on television screens. The show featured Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in the lead roles, and after their exit, the show stars Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul as the second-generation leads. The show airs from Monday to Friday at 09:00 pm on Zee TV.

Pinkvilla Team wishes everyone a very Happy Diwali!