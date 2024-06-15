Pyaar Lafzon Mein Kahan, Love is in the Air and more: 7 Turkish dramas that are available dubbed in Hindi

In recent years, Turkish dramas dubbed in Hindi have become increasingly popular among viewers. Their success can be attributed to engaging storylines, interesting characters, and a mix of romance and comedy. These shows often explore themes such as love, family relationships, mystery, and suspense, which resonate well with Indian audiences.

Some of the notable Turkish dramas available in Hindi are Daydreamer, My Home My Destiny, and Pyaar Lafzon Mein Kahan. These shows have managed to captivate viewers with their unique blend of drama and entertainment.

Complete list of Hindi-dubbed Turkish dramas available on OTT

1. Pyaar Lafzon Mein Kahan aka Love Doesn’t Understand Words

Pyaar Lafzon Mein Kahan, also known as Love Doesn’t Understand Words, is a Turkish romantic drama series centered around the love story of Hayat Uzun, a determined young woman from Istanbul, and Murat Sarsilmaz, a wealthy businessman from a traditional family. The story begins with Hayat, who, struggling financially, reluctantly accepts a job as a caretaker for Murat’s younger brother. Despite their initial conflicts and misunderstandings, Hayat and Murat gradually develop feelings for each other.

The show captivated audiences with its engaging plot, well-developed characters, and heartfelt moments. It is available for streaming on Mx Player.

Advertisement

2. Love is in the Air

The romantic comedy series follows Eda Yildiz, a lively young woman aspiring to become a successful florist. Her life takes an unexpected twist when she encounters Serkan Bolat, a wealthy and conceited businessman.

Initially, Eda and Serkan's relationship is rocky, filled with constant arguments and misunderstandings. However, as they spend more time together, their feelings for each other begin to grow. Despite their contrasting personalities and social statuses, Eda and Serkan are irresistibly drawn to one another, embarking on a rollercoaster romance full of highs and lows. This captivating series is available on Prime Video and Netflix.

3. Daydreamer

The series centers on Sanem, a young woman with a vivid imagination and aspirations of becoming a successful writer. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she starts working at a renowned advertising agency, where she meets Can, the attractive and mysterious company boss.

As Sanem tackles the challenges of her new job, she becomes entangled in a whirlwind romance with Can, despite their initial misunderstandings and differences. The show is available on Mx Player.

Advertisement

4. My Home My Destiny

The story revolves around Bahar, a young woman who encounters many challenges and obstacles in her life. As Bahar navigates through these trials, she works hard to overcome adversity and discover her path to happiness and fulfillment.

The series delves into themes of love, family, betrayal, and resilience, captivating the audience with its engaging plot and compelling characters. My Home My Destiny is available for streaming on MX Player.

5. Brave and Beautiful

The series follows Cesur Alemdaroglu, a bold and charismatic young man who returns to his hometown to avenge his father's death. Cesur arrives in Korludag, a small, traditional town, and quickly becomes involved with the influential Tiryakioglu family, who are responsible for his father's murder.

As he seeks justice, Cesur forms an unexpected alliance with Suhan, the beautiful and independent daughter of the Tiryakioglu family. Despite their initial hostility, Cesur and Suhan are drawn to each other, leading to a complicated and passionate relationship. The drama is available on Mx Player.

Advertisement

6. Endless Love

The series narrates the tumultuous love story of Kemal Soydere and Nihan Sezin. Set in Istanbul's elite society, it begins with their childhood friendship, which blossoms into a passionate romance as they mature.

However, their love encounters many obstacles, including family opposition, societal pressures, and manipulative schemes from those around them. As the series unfolds, hidden secrets from the past emerge, further complicating Kemal and Nihan's relationship and putting their love to the ultimate test. This drama is available on Prime Video and Netflix.

7. The Choice

Directed by Uluc Bayraktar, this Turkish drama series follows the life of Irfan, played by Halit Ergenc, an economics professor known for his integrity, devotion to his family, and commitment to his wife, Eda, portrayed by Nur Fettahoglu. Irfan's simple life takes a dramatic turn when a colleague falsely accuses him during his bid for a dean's position.

Despite a distinguished 20-year academic career, he suddenly finds himself unemployed. As the legal investigation unfolds, Irfan's bank accounts are frozen, and he receives devastating news that his 7-year-old son has a brain tumor. Desperate to raise money for his son's surgery, Irfan faces numerous challenges and is forced to confront his past. This show is available on Mx Player.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma shares heartwarming and serene vacation moments with wife Ginni Chatrath and Kids