Pyar Eda Da Poster OUT: Shoaib Ibrahim and Rashami Desai's music video to release on THIS date

Shoaib Ibrahim and Rashami Desai are among the most well-known actors in the entertainment industry and have a massive fan following too. Over the years, the actors have carved a niche for themselves by featuring in numerous shows and projects. Now, Shoaib and Rashami are all set to entertain the fans by featuring in a music video together for the first time. In the digital age, the trend of music videos continues to captivate and connect with diverse audiences worldwide.

Shoaib Ibrahim and Rashami Desai's song Pyar Eda Da:

Just a few minutes ago, Shoaib Ibrahim and Rashami Desai took to their respective social media handles and dropped the new post of their upcoming music video titled Pyar Eda Da. The two talented actors have joined hands for the first time for a song and are all set to entertain the viewers with their on-screen chemistry. Sharing this poster of the new song, Rashami captioned, "Get Ready For The Most Heartfelt Song "Pyar Eda Da" Releasing On 21st Sept @ Soulmusicstudio Youtube Channel." Shoaib too shared the poster on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Pyar Eda Da Releasing On 21st Sept @soulmusicstudioofficial Youtube Channel." The song is all set to release on September 21.

Take a look at the poster of Pyar Eda Da:

A glimpse of Rashami Desai's professional life:

Over the years Rashami has starred in several hit shows such as Ravan, Pari Hoon Main, and more. The actress then got an opportunity in the hit show Uttaran where her role as Tapasya Thakur gained immense recognition. Post her stint in this show, she became a household name and received a massive fan following. The actress was also a part of Salman Khan's hosted hit controversial shows Bigg Boss 13 and Bigg Boss 15. After her stint in these shows, Rashami has been away from the screens but has maintained an active social media presence.

Details about Shoaib Ibrahim's showbiz journey:

Shoaib Ibrahim made his acting debut with the popular show Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein in 2009, where he portrayed the character of Karan. However, he gained recognition and became a household name for his portrayal of Prem Bharadwaj in the long-running family drama Sasural Simar Ka. The actor went on to feature in several other shows such as Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morre. The actor has also starred in several music videos. Shoaib was also seen in a hit show Ajooni, which wrapped up last month.

