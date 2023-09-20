Pyar Eda Da: Shoaib Ibrahim and Rashmi Desai’s new song teaser out; Here are hits and misses

Shoaib Ibrahim and Rashami Desai, both highly acclaimed actors in the entertainment industry with substantial fan followings, have made significant marks in their careers through various television shows and projects. Excitingly, they are now set to captivate their fans by collaborating on a music video together, marking their first-ever joint project of this kind. The teaser for this upcoming music video was unveiled recently, offering fans a glimpse. Here's a sneak peek and review of this upcoming number.

Hits from Shoaib Ibrahim and Rashmi Desai’s Pyar Eda Da teaser

The highly popular television stars, Shoaib Ibrahim and Rashmi Desai, are all set to make their joint debut on screen with a music album. Fans of both actors have been eagerly awaiting this collaboration, and the excitement reached a new level with the release of the teaser for their upcoming music video.

The interesting storyline

The release of the teaser for Shoaib Ibrahim and Rashami Desai's music album has certainly caught everyone's attention, thanks to its unique and intriguing storyline. The teaser hints at a heartbroken love story that has the potential to resonate deeply with audiences, raising anticipation for the music album. With its captivating narrative and emotional depth, it is set to create a lasting impact and set new records in the hearts of viewers and music enthusiasts alike.

The music

The music of the upcoming song appears to strike a deep emotional chord, causing heartstrings to beat at their fastest pace. The music seems to have an enduring impact, stirring up powerful emotions that resonate with the listeners. This sneak peek of the music has left everyone eagerly anticipating the full release of the song, as it promises to be a masterpiece that will touch hearts and connect with the emotions of its audience. Fans are counting down the moments until they can experience the full beauty of this musical creation.

Shoaib Ibrahim and Rashami Desai's chemistry

Fans are in for a treat as they will witness the beloved actors, Shoaib Ibrahim and Rashami Desai, sharing the screen for the first time in this music video. The teaser has already given fans a glimpse of the unique and striking chemistry between the two stars. From moments of love to heartbreak, the teaser has managed to captivate the hearts of fans, who are showering it with love and appreciation.

The anticipation for the full music video is growing with each passing moment, and it promises to be a visual and emotional delight for their dedicated fan base.

Shortcomings in the Pyar Eda Da teaser

The Pyar Eda Da teaser has undoubtedly created anticipation and excitement among fans. However, the one drawback is its brevity, with a duration of just 26 seconds. This short teaser leaves fans craving for more, especially since it ended just as the lyrics started. The teaser's hint of the lyrics, "Je pyar eda da honda ae," has left everyone eagerly waiting with a sense of longing. It seems that this musical masterpiece is destined to fill hearts with emotion and excitement once it is heard in its entirety.

Netizens react

As soon as fans got hold of the teaser, they poured their hearts out and expressed their excitement and love for the music album. One fan commented and wrote, “Bhai shab jb treser aisa h tow ye gaana kaisa ho ga ...ky ho yrr aap shoaib bhai ky gaane choice krte ho ...hr baar kuch niya aur apke acting ka tow javab he nhi h bhai...bs wait ha 21sep ka aag lga dai gai ye gaana trend kre ga bhai aur @imrashamidesai ye tow start sai he kill krte aa rhe h tv pr aur ab sath mai humre one and only @shoaib2087 bhai b aa gye h tow ab tow youtube pr aag lge ge aur bhutt teez lge ge... Advance mai Congrulation both of you becoz ye gaana NO.1 trend krne wala hai....Aur mai comment b kru ga deekh lena ye kre ga No.1...”

Another fan commented and wrote, “Waiting for 21st September 11am. Teaser looks amazing and Shoaib & Rashami look fresh, the chemistry looks good onscreen.”

For those unaware, the much-anticipated song is set to release on 21st September.

