Qubool Hai actor Aakash Ahuja to star in new show 'Faltu' with Niharika Chouksey; Watch Promo

Actor Aakash Ahuja, who is a popular name in the entertainment industry and he is all set to enthrall the audience with his upcoming show 'Faltu.' The actor is going to play the lead role in the show. Aakash has done numerous projects, like ‘O Gujariya: Badlenge Chal Duniya’ and ‘Qubool Hai’. In 2019, he made his debut on the big screen with a meaty role in the Bollywood movie ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’. Aakash was last seen in Thapki Pyaar Ki 2 and now again he is all set to entertain the fans with his new show 'Faltu'.

Today, the promo of the show has been released on Star Plus' official YouTube channel. Faltu depicts a tale about a young girl striving to carve an identity for herself. Fans are amazed by Aakash Ahuja's entry in the teaser. He is seen riding a luxury bike in the promo and won everyone's hearts with his entry full of swag. Aakash looks supremely handsome in the promo shared, and fans are going gaga over his new character. However, details regarding his character haven't been revealed yet.