Qubool Hai actor Nishi Singh passes away at 50; Husband Sanjay Singh Bhadli recalls her last days

Actor Nishi Singh, who has been a part of popular TV shows like Hitler Didi, Qubool Hai, Ishqbaaaz, and Tenali Rama, died on Sunday, September 18, after battling with illness for over three years. Her husband, Sanjay Singh Bhadli confirmed that the actress passed away today at around 3pm due to medical complications just two days after celebrating her 50th birthday. She is survived by Sanjay and their two children, a 21-year-old son, and an 18-year-old daughter. The family is also facing financial issues and had earlier requested for monetary help.

Talking to Times of India, her husband said that Nishi’s health deteriorated after she suffered the third stroke of paralysis in May this year. “After she suffered the second stroke on February 3 (a year after the first stroke), she started showing signs of recovery. However, she suffered another one in May 2022 and her health started deteriorating. We admitted her to the hospital and she was discharged later. Last few weeks, she found it difficult to eat because of a severe throat infection. She stopped eating solid food and we could only feed her liquids. The biggest irony is that we celebrated her 50th birthday the day before yesterday (September 16). Though she couldn’t talk, she seemed very happy.”