Qubool Hai actor Nishi Singh passes away at 50; Husband Sanjay Singh Bhadli recalls her last days
Qubool Hai actor Nishi Singh has been dealing with medical complications for over three years. She passed away at 50
Actor Nishi Singh, who has been a part of popular TV shows like Hitler Didi, Qubool Hai, Ishqbaaaz, and Tenali Rama, died on Sunday, September 18, after battling with illness for over three years. Her husband, Sanjay Singh Bhadli confirmed that the actress passed away today at around 3pm due to medical complications just two days after celebrating her 50th birthday. She is survived by Sanjay and their two children, a 21-year-old son, and an 18-year-old daughter. The family is also facing financial issues and had earlier requested for monetary help.
Talking to Times of India, her husband said that Nishi’s health deteriorated after she suffered the third stroke of paralysis in May this year. “After she suffered the second stroke on February 3 (a year after the first stroke), she started showing signs of recovery. However, she suffered another one in May 2022 and her health started deteriorating. We admitted her to the hospital and she was discharged later. Last few weeks, she found it difficult to eat because of a severe throat infection. She stopped eating solid food and we could only feed her liquids. The biggest irony is that we celebrated her 50th birthday the day before yesterday (September 16). Though she couldn’t talk, she seemed very happy.”
He revealed that their 18-year-old daughter quit her studies and couldn’t give her board exams as she helped him take care of her mother. Amid the mounting medical bills, he could not take up any work as he had to stay at home to take care of Nishi. He also said, “A few of my friends and industry people like Ramesh Taurani, Gul Khan, Surbhi Chandna, and CINTAA helped us monetarily. However, I still had to sell my house and car in March to take care of the expenses. Ab toh sab khatam ho gaya.”
Nishi Singh was popular for portraying Haseena Bi on Qubool Hai, which starred Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover in lead roles.
