Qubool Hai late actress Nishi Singh’s husband reveals Surbhi Chandna helped with medical expenses

Qubool Hai actress Nishi Singh passes away on 18th September. She passed away just two days after her 50th birthday. The last actress was suffering from serious health conditions since 2020. She suffered a serious stroke in May this year. Her family was also going through a financial crunch and had urged people for financial support. The news of her demise was confirmed by her husband and writer-actor Sanjay Singh Bhadli.

Talking to ETimes, Nishi Singh’s husband Sanjay said, "After she suffered the second stroke on February 3 (a year after the first stroke), she started showing signs of recovery. However, she suffered another one in May 2022 and her health started deteriorating. We admitted her to the hospital and she was discharged later. Last few weeks, she found it difficult to eat because of a severe throat infection. She stopped eating solid food and we could only feed her liquids. The biggest irony is that we celebrated her 50th birthday the day before yesterday (September 16). Though she couldn’t talk, she seemed very happy."