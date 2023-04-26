RadhaKrishn fame Sumedh Mudgalkar to join Alibaba- Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2 star cast? Report

Popular fantasy show Alibaba- Ek Andaaz Andekha stars Abhishek Nigam and Manul Chudasama in lead roles. This popular fantasy show has a massive number of viewers owing to its storyline. In the show, Abhishek essays the role of Alibaba, whereas Manul plays Shehzaadi Mariam. Famous actress Sayantani Gosh plays the antagonist in Alibaba- Ek Andaaz Andekha. Now as per the recent reports doing round, RadhaKrishn fame Sumedh Mudgalkar is all set to join Alibaba- Ek Andaaz Andekha. Sumedh, who has a massive fan following owing to his successful stint on RadhaKrishn, is all set to be back on screens.

Sumedh Mudgalkar to star in Alibaba- Ek Andaaz Andekha:

According to an ETimes TV report, Sumedh Mudgalkar will soon be seen playing a pivotal role in the fantasy show Alibaba- Ek Andaaz Andekha. As per the report, he was recently finalized to play the role, and not many details are out about his character, but reportedly he will play a positive role. Recently, the show was joined by Jaswir Kaur, who plays the role of Roshani, Ali’s mother. Her entry embarked on a new journey in Ali's life as he was under the impression that his parents were dead, with his mother returning to his life, a new chapter full of mystery and adventure was disclosed.

About Sumedh Mudgalkar's hit show RadhaKrishn:

RadhaKrishn starring Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh in lead roles became India's most loved mythological show. After successfully running for four years, the show recently wrapped up but is still fresh in the mind of the audience. Speaking about the lead actors, Sumedh Mudgalkar, who essayed Krishna, and Mallika Singh, who essayed Radha received tremendous love from the fans. RadhaKrishn premiered on 1 October 2018 on Star Bharat and went off the air on 21 January 2023.

Speaking about Alibaba- Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2, the show started airing on 22 August 2022 and airs Monday to Saturday at 7 pm on Sab TV.

