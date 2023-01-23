RadhaKrishn: Sumedh Mudgalkar-Mallika Singh get emotional as the show wraps up- 'I've been preparing myself'

India’s most loved mythological drama ‘RadhaKrishn’ finally comes to an after successfully running for 4 years. Along with the fans, the entire cast and crew is getting emotional as the show wraps up. The lead actors of the show Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh opened up about the show coming to an end, the memories attached to it and so much more. The actors also shared that how fans are visiting them on the sets and requesting them not to shut down the show. They further mentioned how grateful they are for being a part of such a show and getting the immense love of audience. Recently, Sumedh shared a picture on his Instagram handle and wrote ‘Forever Grateful.’ Check out the post here:

H2: Sumedh feels blessed to be a part of the show

In an interview with Times of India, Sumedh was quoted saying, ‘Our show RadhaKrishn was like a sun which was beautiful during the sunrise and is equally beautiful when it is now the time for sunset. Till the time it was on-air it gave us everything and brought success in our lives. These last moments are very special and also the moments we spent during the scenes in all these years. All the spots on the sets have some unique memory and we will always cherish it. I feel blessed to be a part of the show and I know how big this opportunity has been for me. I gave my 100 percent to the show and I don’t anything better than RadhaKrishn can ever happen or come to my life.’

He further added that from the time they got to know that the show is going off-air, people have been requesting them to not let it happen. They knew that this day would come when the show will end, but when they actually learnt about the date, they got emotional as they have been connected to the show emotionally and there is an attachment. ‘Today, I look calm and composed because I’ve been preparing for myself from the day, I got to know the show is doing off-air. The last 10-12 days have been really tough for us as fans have been visiting us on sets and at our homes requesting us to not shut down the show. They tell us hum kya dekhenge RadhaKrishn khatam hone ke baad. It breaks our heart’, concluded Sumedh.

H2: Mallika learnt a lot from the show

Talking about her beautiful journey of 4 years, Mallika Singh said ‘The show started on a beautiful note and now it is ending on a beautiful note. A lot of hard work has gone into making this project. People loved the Krishna Gyaan but nobody can imagine the hard work that has gone into it. We have learnt a lot while working on the show and it is a huge deal for us that we are ending the show on a high point and on a beautiful note. I feel blessed that I got this opportunity and we worked hard on the show. There was a point in my life after I started playing Radha that I would understand and feel the emotions and that is a huge deal for me.'

She further added that ‘Fans often drop on the sets to meet us. There’s a fan who has been coming on the sets for a long time and he recently got emotional as the show is ending. He was crying and shared with us that the show is everything for him and is a turning point in his life. Not only him, a lot of people have been saying this and it is a big thing for us as an artist. We can never pay off the love that we get from fans for RadhaKrishn. We can only work hard and try to keep everyone happy.’

‘RadhaKrishn’ aired on Star Bharat.