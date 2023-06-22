Radhika Madan CLARIFIES her comment on TV being misinterpreted

Popular actress Radhika Madan wo has made a mark in the television industry with shows like Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Madhubala, among others is currently busy proving her acting mettle in the film industry. The actress who was recently seen in Kacchey Limbu made headlines a few days back for her comment on working in the television industry. She had expressed her concerns about the late working hours on TV sets which received criticism from industry figures like Ekta Kapoor and Sayantani Ghosh. Later, she acknowledged that her learnings from television have significantly contributed to her career growth.

Radhika Madan clarifies her comment on TV

In an interview with ETimes, the Kachhey Limbu actress shared that her earlier comments on TV were misinterpreted. She shared that she was only answering the question she was asked which resulted in the controversy. The actress shared, "People were reacting to half information. They had not even heard the question I was asked in the interview. It is so heartbreaking." She was asked the reason for quitting television. So, she told the truth. "I stand by my words, and will always share what led to the transition. Surprisingly, I have been saying the same thing every since my first film, Ptaakha. I have no idea why this time around it created such a stir."

Radhika Madan on learning from TV

The Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi actress also shared that she learned a lot from television, and said, "I will praise TV for all the good it did to me. It made me who I am. It is the best acting school you can ask for. If you have done television, you can do anything in the world. Shooting for TV builds your endurance, whereas shooting for movie feels like luxury." The actress concluded by saying that she hopes people respect her choice. Just because she chose films and OTT, it doesn't mean one medium is better than the other.

